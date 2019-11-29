The best Black Friday deals 2019

We're approaching the tail end of the Black Friday deals, but that doesn't mean there aren't loads of deals to still be had - and there are many, many of them out there.

But before we tell you what's been happening, let's get the relevant issue into your eyeballs - here are our best Black deals and sales for 2019 (so far - we're still keeping up the hunt):

Our best current deals at a glance

Right, so that's what you can buy right now - but what about the rest of Black Friday as a whole before we get to the Cyber Monday deals? There are many different kinds of deals still around, from laptops to phones to AirPods (although the latter is heading quickly out of stock).

We've sadly had little in the way of a cracking Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal, and even the PS4 deals - while they have existed, and haven't been too bad - were more scarce than we expected.

💡TechRadar's Big Black Friday Tip: Buy it now!💡 If you're thinking about a deal at the moment, or you're scared it will go cheaper on Cyber Monday, then our advice is simple: if it has a good discount attached to it, go for it! If you later find the product is cheaper elsewhere, you can always buy it again and return the original. Just make sure to check the retailer's terms and conditions for returning items.

It's basically been Apple products that have been the winners - with $400 cashback on an iPhone 11, lower prices on AirPods and Apple Watches and Macbook / iPads being cheaper than ever before, it's been (and still is) the time to grab yourself a bargain.

There's more in there too - Dyson has been popular for Black Friday 2019, DNA kits have been a surprise package and we've even seen great discount on power tools as well.

Anyway, enough of telling you what you're getting, and onto the deals themselves - and if you want something more than what we've scavenged from the depths of the web, here are all the top Black Friday sales from around the web first:

Our top new Black Friday deals

HP Laptop 15t: $1,149.99 $579.99 from HP

This HP laptop is a phenomenal price and comes with a 15-inch display paired with a powerful 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor to power the whole thing. There's also 256GB of SSD storage onboard with Windows 10 built-in.View Deal

Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones | $249.95 $199.95 at Amazon

Powerbeats Pro are available for $50 off this weekend at Amazon, and offer up to nine hours of the high quality audio you'd expect from Beats. Perfect for fitness fanatics, the Powerbeats Pro offer an adjustable ear hook design that keeps your buds firmly in place. You're also getting the Apple H1 chip, so using your earbuds with your Apple devices is smooth and simple.

View Deal

Hulu for $1.99/month: $5.99 now just $1.99/month at Hulu

You could pay $6 a month for Hulu's memorable TV shows and movies, or you could pay just $2 a month for the best deal in streaming. We did. Never say "Oh, I wish I had a Hulu subscription" at any point in 2020. View Deal

Google Pixel 3a: $399 $250 at Best Buy

The Google Pixel 3a is only a matter of months old, so it's wild that this Best Buy Doorbuster deal is smashing $150 off its asking price. Now you can get one of the best budget phones of 2019 for an even more affordable price. This deal is fantastic though, so it might sell out quickly.

View Deal

Xbox One X | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: $499 $349 at Best Buy

The Xbox One X is the most powerful console on the market right now, and with this early Black Friday deal, it's finally affordable. You'll be able to play all your favorite games in 4K, and this one even comes with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. View Deal

Apple 10.2-inch iPad, 32GB: $329 $249 at Walmart

We know this iPad Black Friday deal is hot simply because it's sold out at Amazon already. But both Walmart and Best Buy have Apple's newest entry-level iPad in stock.View Deal

HP 14 Laptop: $599 $399 at Walmart

Save $200 on the HP 14 laptop at Walmart. The powerful 14-inch laptop packs an Intel 10th Gen Core i5-1035G1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Sandstone): $49 $22 at Amazon

The Echo Dot is already an extremely affordable smart device, but this Black Friday deal cuts it even further, making it just $22. If you're looking for an easy solution to your smart speaker needs, this is a great option.View Deal

Apple HomePod | Space Gray $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

The smart speaker for Apple fans, the HomePod is a small but powerful speaker designed to hook into Apple Music and all the other Apple HomeKit enabled devices in your phone, enabling a broad spectrum of voice commands via Siri.View Deal

MacBook Air 2019: $1099 $899 at B&H

You can save $200 on a new MacBook Air. This is the 2019 model, and features a 13.3-inch display as well as 128GB of internal storage. It runs on a Intel Core i5 with 8GB of RAM.

View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9: $69 $34.99 at Amazon

Get a huge 50% off on the Ice Blue and Flamingo Pink versions of the Instax Mini 9, thanks to this combination of a 28% discount and a $14.96 coupon. This is the bundle without a mini film pack, but represents incredible value for instant photography beginners.View Deal

SanDisk Ultra 2TB SATA SSD: $319.99 $179.99 at Amazon

The SanDisk Ultra 2TB Internal SATA Solid State Drive is a great SSD if you need that extra bit of space for your files and applications. It boasts 560MB/s sequential read and 530MB/sec write speeds, as well as an advanced 3D NAND structure for added reliability.

View Deal

Theragun G3 Portable Deep Tissue Massager: $249 now $199 at Walmart

Save a huge $200 on Theragun's professional handheld percussive therapy device. The G3 provides treatments which can enhance physical performance, release muscle tension, instantly relieve pain, and treat a variety of ailments.

View Deal

Canon EOS M50 mirrorless camera: $899 $579 at B&H Photo

This is Canon's most versatile mirrorless camera. It's lightweight, has a fully articulating touchscreen, an electronic viewfinder, and captures 4K video and 24.1MP photos. And now it's just $579.99.View Deal

PlayStation VR + 2 games + 2 Move controllers: $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

PSVR is the next upgrade you should be thinking about if you already own a PS4. This version is $100 off and comes with games Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR and two Move controllers.View Deal

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $49 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday shoppers can save 50% on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That's the lowest price we've seen for the pressure cook would make a perfect gift for anyone on your list.

View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

These headphones from Sony are the best in the world (according to us), with excellent comfort, high-quality sound, and superb noise cancelling making them an easy buy.

View Deal

HP Pavilion Horizon Blue R5 Laptop: $599 $399 at Walmart

The powerful HP Pavilion gets a temporary $200 price cut at Walmart. The 15.6-inch laptop features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, advanced graphics and includes 8GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.



Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless set of cans also boasts two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system and 20 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum: $279 $179 at Walmart

The powerful Dyson V7 gets a $100 price cut at Walmart. The cord-free vacuum features a V7 motorhead to deep clean carpets and hard floors and includes a convenient hand-held vac.

View Deal

Top 4K TV deal – TCL 6-Series 55-inch: $649 $599 at Amazon

This is the TCL 6-Series 55-inch 4KTV and it's one of our favorite TVs on a normal day. It being Black Friday, it's even sweeter thanks to an extra $50 price cut through Amazon.

HP Spectre x360 15: $1,599 $1,099 at Best Buy

This laptop is powered by the latest and greatest Ultrabook hardware like a 10th-generation Intel i7 processor and comes with a gorgeous 4K display. And, ahead of Black Friday you can save a whopping $500 at Best Buy.

(LIMITED STOCK) Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $234.99 at Amazon

You asked for it and we delivered: a real-life deal on AirPods Pro with delivery just before Thanksgiving. Yes, that's how limited this Black Friday AirPods deal is today – it sold out twice on us so far, and now it's saying the AirPods won't be delivered for up to two months - but if you can wait, that's still a great price.View Deal

iPhone 11 64GB $699 $125 at Best Buy (after trade-in)

Pick up the new iPhone 11 for far less with this Best Buy deal: start with $150 off and trade in your older iPhone to snag up to an additional $425 off for a grand total of $575 in potential savings. You'll have to sign up with Sprint or AT&T for this deal.View Deal

JLab Audio - JBuds: $49 $29 at Best Buy

True wireless earbuds can get expensive quickly, just take a look at the AirPods. However, this pair of JBuds from JLab Audio brings that freedom from wires into a package that's a fraction of the cost. And, ahead of Black Friday you can get them for just $29.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Laptop: $1,199 $849 at Best Buy

You can save a whopping $350 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 laptop at Best Buy with today's Daily Deal. The lightweight laptop features an 11.6-inch touchscreen display and packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

View Deal

Canon Rebel T7i: $1199.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

An incredible, time-limited offer on the Canon Rebel T7i with two lenses (the 18-55mm and 55-200mm), plus a camera bag and 32GB SD memory card. The Rebel T7i (known as the 800D outside the US) is one of our favorite beginner-friendly DSLRs and is great camera to learn your craft on.View Deal

MyHeritage DNA Test Kit: $75 $49 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated MyHeritage DNA test kit on sale for $49. You can discover your ancestry and a detailed ethnicity breakdown from 42 regions.

View Deal

AirPods deals

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $159 $129.99 at Walmart

These keep going in and out of stock. As of the last update to this page, there were only seven left in stock, according to Walmart. That means they're going fast for the second-gen AirPods.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $164 at Best Buy

These are the newest non-Pro AirPods, the updated version with a wirelessly charging case, and today's Black Friday discount offers a savings of $35. That's a rare Apple deal - and we don't see it getting cheaper.View Deal

(LIMITED STOCK) Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $234.99 at Amazon

The brand new AirPods Pro have been incredibly popular already and we're not surprised given how quickly America made the standard AirPods the most popular earphones in the country. These popular, new noise-cancelling headphones' have been going in and out of stock, so just keep an eye.

View Deal

Headphones deals

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless set of cans also boasts two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system and 20 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II: $279 $179 on Amazon

Featuring Bose's incredible sound quality, the Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II boasts multi-pairing ability, a dual microphone system and a flexible headband. These wireless headphones have up to 15 hours play time with rechargeable lithium ion battery.

View Deal

Bose SoundLink II: $229.99 $179.99 at BestBuy

Not only does the Bose SoundLink II deliver Bose's signature high-quality sound and comfort, but also a price tag that's affordable than many Bose headphones out there. This is the perfect Bose headphones for you if you're looking to save some money, with a battery life of up to 15 hours and 2-device pairing capability to boot.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds: $129.99 $119 at Walmart

Get the newly released Samsung Galaxy Buds on sale for $119. The earbuds feature Ambient Aware technology which lets you control how much surrounding noise you want to hear.

View Deal

View Deal

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: $349.95 $199.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling Beats Studio3 headphones on sale for $209.99. That's a $140 discount for the wireless headphones which include pure adaptive noise-canceling technology and are available in blue, grey and desert sand.

View Deal

Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats 3: $ 199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

Our favorite gym-friendly wireless earbuds have a $100 discount. Yes there's a cable between the two buds, but they connect to your phone wirelessly and get 12 hours on a single charge.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch + Spyro Trilogy: $334 $289 at Walmart

This is the best Nintendo Switch bundle we've seen in the Us in a long time as free games are a rarity with the super popular console. And you're getting the improved version of the console too with a better battery. You can get this excellent deal on both the gray or red/blue versions of the Switch.View Deal

Nintendo Switch + 128GB memory card + accessories pack: $392.97 $359.97 at Best Buy

The first item we'd advise buying with a Switch is a memory card, and this bundle has a 128GB microSD card. The accessories pack has a carry case, screen cleaner, USB power cable, and Joy-Con cases. Also available with the gray controller bundle.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + 128GB memory card: $225.48 at Amazon

For just $25 extra on top of the base price of the console a 128GB MicroSD card is an excellent purchase and unlike some cheaper memory cards, this one has the recommended write speed to loads games at the proper speed. Not a fan of the yellow Switch Lite? You can get this bundle in gray or turquoise too.

View Deal

PS4 deals

PS4 Slim 1TB Console: $299.99 $266.99 at Walmart

Walmart has a slight discount on the popular PS4 Slim 1TB console. The console includes a matching DualShock 4 Wireless Controller and comes with 1TB of storage, which is a must-buy compared to the standard 500GB version.

View Deal

PS4 DualShock 4 Controller: $59.99 now $38.99 at Walmart

It's always handy to have a spare controller - whether it's as a battery back-up so you don't have to stop playing when the juice runs out, or for when you friends pop over - and saving yourself $21 is always good.

View Deal

Days Gone (PS4): $39.99 now $20 at Walmart

Days Gone had a bit of a mixed reception but usually the Sony exclusive would set you back around $39, so a $20 saving is not to be scoffed at.View Deal

Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4): $39.99 $15 at Walmart

This Spider-Man remains one of Sony's best PS4 exclusives, so picking up the game (which usually costs at least $40) for only $15 is a definite bargain.View Deal

PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription: $59.99 $39.89 at CDKeys

12 months of PS Plus for under $45 is a rare sight to behold, but that's exactly the Black Friday deal today. It provides access to online play, as well as free monthly games to add to your Instant Game Collection on PS4.

View Deal

Smartwatch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 38mm $379 $199 at Walmart

You can get the Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular on sale at for $199. The smartwatch includes GPS and LTE connectivity and includes a free Motile Power Bank charging pad which normally retails for $58.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular 44mm, Sport Loop: $529 $429 at Walmart

Walmart has slashed $100 off the Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS and Cellular. The 44mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

View Deal

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 $379 at Walmart

You can get the all-new Apple Watch 5 on sale at Walmart for $384. The smartwatch is available in a black, white or pink sport band and includes GPS technology and an ECG app that continuously monitors your heart rate.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 38mm: $379 $219 at Walmart

If you're interested in a cellular plan, Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE connectivity on sale for $219. This deal not only slashes the price of the watch by $160, but it also includes a free Motile Power Bank charging pad which normally retails for $28.86.

View Deal

Apple Watch 4 GPS, 40mm: $349 $299 at Best Buy

You can save $50 on the Apple Watch 4 at Best Buy. The series 4 smartwatch features GPS technology and continuous heart rate monitoring is available in a white, black, or pink sport band.

View Deal

Apple Watch 4 GPS + Cellular, 44mm: $529 $429 at Best Buy

The bigger, cellular Apple Watch 4 is on sale for Black Friday, and it's $100 off the MSRP that Apple sold it for a year ago. That's a nice discount for this watch that's very similar to the Apple Watch 5 except for the always-on display. View Deal

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch: $199 $119.95 at Amazon

Amazon has the Fitbit Versa smartwatch on sale for $135. That's a $65 discount and the best price we've found for the waterproof smartwatch that tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned.

View Deal

Fitbit Ionic Watch: $249.95 $198.99 at Amazon

Get the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch on sale for $198.99 at Amazon. The Ionic watch features GPS technology so you can track pace, distance, and routes and includes a built-in NFC chip for contactless payments.

View Deal

Garmin watches and GPS trackers: Save up to 25% at Amazon

Whether you're after a top running watch, like the Garmin Forerunner 945, or a satellite comms unit like the Garmin GPSMAP 661 GPS, Amazon's sale is knocking up to 25% off a wide range of Garmin product.

View Deal

Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker: $99 $69 at Walmart

Save $30 on the Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker at Walmart. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and provides up to five days of battery life.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch: $159.95 $99 at Walmart

You can get the top-rated Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch on sale for just $99. This is the biggest discount we've seen for the fitness-packed smartwatch that's available in five different color choices.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch: $199 $153.50 at Walmart

Get the Fitbit Versa smartwatch on sale at Walmart for $153. The swim-proof Versa tracks 15+ workouts, calories burned, and sleep and can store up to 300+ songs.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch: $199.95 $148.99 at Walmart

You can get the all-new Fitbit Versa 2 on sale at Walmart for $148.99. That's a $50 price cut for the smartwatch that includes 24/7 heart rate monitoring and features Fitbit pay, which allows you to make payments on your wrist.

View Deal

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch: $299 $189.99 at Walmart

You can get the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch on sale at Walmart for $199.95. That's the best price we've found for the water-resistant Fitbit which features GPS technology and includes a built-in NFC chip which allows you to make secure payments on your wrist.

View Deal

iPad and tablet deals

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro: $999 $699 at Walmart

The Apple iPad Pro gets a massive $300 price cut at Walmart's early access sale. That's the lowest price we've seen for the 10.5-inch tablet which packs 512GB of storage.

View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 32GB, $329 $249 on Amazon

Pick up the new Apple iPad 10.2-inch 32GB model for 24% off with this pre-Black Friday deal. This model comes with the triple-pin connectors previously exclusive to iPad Air and iPad Pro models that allows the iPad to connect to keyboard accessories.View Deal

Apple 10.2-inch iPad, 32GB: $329 $249 at Walmart

The all-new Apple iPad gets an $80 price cut during Black Friday. That's the lowest price we've seen for the 10.2-inch tablet which features 32GB of storage and provides 10 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Tablet: $227.99 $178.99 at Walmart

A fantastic budget tablet option, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A on sale for $178.99. Perfect for watching movies and shows, the 10.1-inch tablet features 32GB of storage and provides 13 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Apple iPad (6th Gen) 128GB Wi-Fi: $429 $349 at Walmart

You can save $80 on the 6th generation Apple iPad at Walmart. The 9.7-inch silver tablet packs 128GB of storage and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Apple iPad (6th gen) 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular: $559.99 $429 at Walmart

If you're interested in a cellular plan with your tablet, you can get the 2019 iPad with Wi-Fi on sale for $429. That's a $160 discount for the tablet that includes 128GB of storage.

View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 128GB, $429 $329 on Amazon

Pick up the new Apple iPad 10.2-inch 128GB model for 23% off with this pre-Black Friday deal. This model comes with the triple-pin connectors previously exclusive to iPad Air and iPad Pro models that allows the iPad to connect to keyboard accessories.View Deal

iPad Pro 10.5 (2017) WiFi 512GB: $999 $699 at Walmart

You'll especially like this if you want to fill your tablet up with apps and media - spend just $70 more and you can upgrade your storage to a massive 512GB. At this size you can take full advantage of the more powerful features of the iPad Pro, so don't take the decision lightly.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 256GB: $949 $879 at Amazon

If you don't think 64GB is going to cut it, you can also grab an 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for $879 at Amazon at the moment. Linked here is the Silver model, but the Space Gray version comes in at $879 if you prefer that. WiFi and Cellular version available for $1019.View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 256GB: $1,149 $949 at Best Buy

Best Buy members discount: You can grab the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for under $1,000 at Best Buy this week, thanks to the Best Buy Members discounts. If you aren't already a member, signing up is free and easy - and well worth it to save $200 on the latest iPad Pro. WiFi and Cellular version available for $1,099.99.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 512GB: $1,349.99 $1,149.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy Members can save $200 on this 512GB, 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This iPad Pro will keep all your favorite high-performance apps and downloads while running everything smoothly. If you're not already a member, signing up is free and easy and will save you a load of cash over the Black Friday weekend. WiFi and Cellular version available for $1,299.99.

View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $49 $29.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet isn't quite as powerful or beautiful as the 8-inch Fire 8, but its low price makes it an easy choice for anyone that just wants an affordable tablet to read on. Plus, now that you can get it for just $29.99 it's an easy sell. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is billed as Amazon's premier media consumption device, with its 10-inch Full-HD display, 32GB of storage and up to 12 hours of battery life. The best part? You can save $50 on Black Friday.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1: $219 $149 at Walmart

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is an affordable Android tablet made more affordable with this deal. It runs on Android 9 Pie with an octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. The battery offers up to 13 hours of video playtime on its 1920 x 1200 resolution display.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: $129 $79 at Amazon

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is Amazon's awesome tablet that kids can get into. Not only does it feature robust parental controls, but it features a padded case that will stop it from getting destroyed when dropped. And, this $50 Black Friday makes it a great deal.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: $99 $40 at Amazon

If you have kids that need a nigh-unbreakable tablet that won't break the bank, the Fire 7 Kids Edition should be at the top of the list. And, with this $59 off Black Friday deal, you won't even be bothered if your kids find a way to break it. View Deal

TV deals

TCL 32S327 32-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV: $189.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Televisions with 1080p a rarity for Black Friday, at least when it comes to balancing a good price with a quality picture and ease-of-use. This TCL TV with Roku built-in is one such gem of a deal.View Deal

TCL 55S425 55 inch 4K LED Roku TV: $599.99 $319.99 at Amazon

TCL makes affordable televisions and this 4K set stands out as being among the cheapest for the 55-inch size, especially when you factor in that Roku is built right into the menu system.View Deal

TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K QLED with Dolby Vision HDR Roku TV: $1099.99 $799.99 at Amazon

Truely, the 6-Series is the TCL 4K television you really want, and at $800, that's a fantastic deal for any 65-inch set. This one happens to be a QLED and use Roku as its easy menu system.View Deal

TCL 75-inch 6-Series 4K TV (75R617): $2,299 $1,399 at Amazon

It's a big country, so why not get an impressively big TV? That's what you'll get with the 75-inch 4K HDR TV deal, and it has Roku built-in and Dolby Vision HDR. You'll be hard-pressed to find a better value. View Deal

Samsung 43-inch 6 Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $279.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $229.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for the UHD TV that delivers bold, bright colors thanks to the PurColor technology and offers smart capabilities.

View Deal

Samsung Flat 43-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV: $799.99 $497.99 at Amazon

Get the 2019 Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $497.99. The QLED TV delivers bright and bold colors thanks to the Quantum dot technology and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.



Samsung 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV: $799 $477 at Walmart

Last year's UN65NU6900 gets a 40% price cut, with over $300 in savings on the mid-range LED TV from Samsung. For that money you get 4K resolution, basic HDR, and two HDMI ports for connecting soundbars or game consoles.

View Deal

Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV $549.99 $278 at Walmart

Get the feature-rich Samsung 50-inch 4K smart TV on sale for during Black Friday for $278 at Walmart. That's a $270 discount and the lowest price we've found for Ultra HD smart TV.



View Deal

LG 55-inch Nano 9 Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

The feature-packed LG 55-inch 4K TV has dropped a further $50 to $899.99. The Nano 9 Series TV features bold, bright colors and includes ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub. View Deal

Toshiba Fire TV in 3 sizes: Up to 30% off at Amazon

There are three different sizes to the Toshiba 4K TV line the Amazon Fire TV interface built-in. All are cheap, yet offer HDR starting at $229 for the 43-inch and going up in price and size.View Deal

Hisense 58-inch 4K Android Smart TV: $428 $299 at Walmart

Want to go even cheaper? It's not quite as good a TV, but this 58-inch Hisense TV is now only $299, with 4K resolution and built-in Google Assistant capability (instead of the much-maligned Bixby).View Deal

Philips 65-inch 4K Android Smart TV: $548 $488 at Walmart

Get the Philips 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $488 at Walmart. The Android smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in which allows you to control your TV and other compatible devices using your voice.

View Deal

RCA 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV: $699 $249.99 at Walmart

An excellent budget option, the RCA 50-inch 4K TV is on sale for just the slightly-higher-than-launch $249.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.

View Deal

Sceptre 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $ 899.99 $379 at Walmart

You can save a whopping $520 on the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV. While the big-screen TV lacks smart capabilities it includes four HDMI ports which allow you to stream all your favorite multimedia.

View Deal

LG 75-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $999.99 $729.99 at Best Buy

Get the feature-rich LG 75-inch 4K TV on sale at for $749.99 - wait, no, it's now $729.99! Price drop! The big-screen TV features ThinQ AI technology and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other smart home devices using just your voice.

View Deal

Amazon devices deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

At under $20, this is one of the cheapest ways to make a TV smart, with the ability to stream apps like Netflix, Hulu and, of course, Amazon Prime Video, and get Alexa to do the heavy lifting.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Sandstone): $49 $22 at Amazon

The Echo Dot is already an extremely affordable smart device, but this Black Friday deal cuts it even further, making it just $22. If you're looking for an easy solution to your smart speaker needs, this is a great option.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot With Clock (3rd Gen): $59 $34.99 at Amazon

Did you ever wish you had a speaker that talked back to you and had a clock? Well, if so, you're in luck: Amazon's 3rd-Gen Echo Dot has a digital clock built right in, and you can save $25 on Black Friday.View Deal

Kindle (2019) with $5 Credit: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Amazon is helping out all the bibliophiles out there reach their 2020 reading goals with this deal on the All-New Kindle that not only reduces the sticker price of the eReader by $30, but also comes with a $5 credit as well. It's a win-win.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $99.99 $46.99 at Amazon

If you know you want both a new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and a new Amazon Echo Dot, consider picking up this bundle deal that lumps the two together and cuts the price by about $15. Why buy both? Because you can use the Echo Dot to control the Fire TV Stick when you can't find the remote, and the shared ecosystem makes keeping organized a cinch. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Just want a simple streaming stick? Amazon's 4K, voice-activated Fire TV Stick can also be bought at half-price at the moment, offering access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89 $49.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show is kind of like an Amazon Echo, except that it Shows you things. This smart display will let you watch videos and even show you things like a weather forecast. It's not a huge price drop, but you can save $40 if you buy one today.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube (2019) | $119 $89.99 at Amazon

The Fire TV Cube brings all your smarthome necessities together and adds 4K streaming straight to your humble television to boot. This is the latest release, so you're getting access to Dolby Vision and HDR+ for a massive range of apps including Disney+. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

The new Amazon Echo Show 8 is the Goldilocks of the Amazon Show lineup - it's smaller than the original 10-inch Amazon Echo Show, but way bigger than the Amazon Echo Show 5. Best of all, this brand-new device is available for $30 off its regular price.View Deal

Amazon Echo Sub: $129 $109.99 at Amazon

For folks who want to add a little more oomph to their favorite music, the Amazon Echo Sub is a perfect addition to your AV setup. The Echo Sub is compatible with most new Echo speakers and features 100W deep bass sound through a 6" woofer. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is billed as Amazon's premier media consumption device, with its 10-inch Full-HD display, 32GB of storage and up to 12 hours of battery life. The best part? You can save $50 on Black Friday.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is Amazon's budget-minded tablet for everyone, packed with a colorful 8-inch display, a quad-core processor and up to 10 hours of battery life. And, this $30 Black Friday discount makes it even better. View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited 4 months | $0.99 at Amazon

With a library of over 50 million songs and direct integration with all your Amazon Echo devices, Amazon Music Unlimited offers a streamlined and expansive music streaming experience. While the quality is on par with Spotify, the ease of use with Alexa and price difference for Prime members makes Amazon Music a great subscription for Echo smart speaker owners. And for four months, you can enjoy everything AMU has to offer at just 99 cents! Offer expires January 6.

View Deal

Smart speaker deals

Google Home Mini: $49 $25 at Walmart

The best-selling Google Home Mini is on sale at Walmart for $25. That's the best price we've found for the compact smart speaker which works with the Google Assistant to check the news, answer questions, play music, and more using just your voice. This price is available for all colors too.

View Deal

Google Home Mini (Chalk) + Frozen 2 Book: $49 $25 at Walmart

The perfect Christmas gift idea for Frozen fans, you can get the Google Home Mini and the Frozen 2 Book on sale for $25. The Google Mini on its own normally retails for $49, so with this deal, you're saving $25 and getting access to sound effects and music when you read the book out loud.

View Deal

Google Home Mini 2-pack (chalk): $98 $45 at Walmart

Fill your home with music and the power of the Google Assistant with the Google Home Mini two-pack that's on sale at Walmart for $45. That's the lowest price we've found for the smart speaker bundle that allows you to play the same music in multiple rooms.

View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300: $259 $199 at Amazon

Snag the Bose Home Speaker 300 on sale for $199. The smart speaker produces an impressive 360-degree sound and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

Google Home Smart Speaker: $129 $79 at Walmart

You can save $50 on the Google Home smart speaker a Walmart. The powerful speaker delivers a rich, full sound and is powered by the Google Assistant and can play music from services YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more.

View Deal

Google Nest Hub: $149 $99 at Walmart

You can get the Google Nest Hub on sale for $99 and receive three months of free YouTube Music Premium to enjoy on the screen. The smart hub display can control smart home devices and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news and more.

View Deal

Google Home Max: $399 $299 at Walmart

Walmart has slashed $100 off the Google Home Max speaker at Walmart. The smart speaker produces a powerful sound with deep bass and crystal-clear highs and works with the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

Google Smart TV Kit, Google Home Mini and Chromecast: $74 $45 at Walmart

A Walmart exclusive, get the Google Home Mini and Chromecast on sale for $45. Together they can help you stream movies, browse shows and more completely hands-free.

View Deal

Appliances deals

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $49 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday shoppers can save 50% on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That's the lowest price we've seen for the pressure cook would make a perfect gift for anyone on your list.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249 $149 at Amazon

If you've ever wondered what happens on your front porch while you're doing literally anything else, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro will let you do it. And, on Black Friday, you can get this smart home security system for just $149.View Deal

Hamilton Beach 7-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Perfect for upcoming holiday meals, the Hamilton Beach portable slow cooker is on sale. The seven-quart smart slow cooker allows you to cook foods to a specific temperature, keeps them warm when done and even has a handy strap to make things portable.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi: $649.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, the Roomba 960 vacuum gets a $200 price cut at Best Buy. The iRobot vacuum cleaner has a compatible app so you can clean and schedule from anywhere and works with Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $79 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday shoppers can save on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That's the lowest price we've seen for the pressure cook would make a perfect gift for anyone on your list. instant Pot? $79? Top choice.

View Deal

Robot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $229 at Walmart

Always a best-seller during Black Friday, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $229. That's a nice discount and the lowest price we've found for the Alexa-enabled robot vacuum.

View Deal

Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor: $169.99 $99 at Walmart

You can get the top-rated Ninja Supra blender on sale for $99. That's a $70 discount for the powerful blender that includes a food processor, two Nutri Ninja cups with to-go lids, and a 72-oz blending jar.



Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum cleaner: $599.99 $399.99 at Dyson

For a limited time, you can get the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute on sale for $399.99. That's the lowest price we've found for the cordless vacuum which is powered by the V10 digital motor to deep clean carpets and hard floors and can conveniently transform into a handheld vacuum. Ends on Monday, November 18 at 10 AM EST.View Deal

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: $499 $249 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $200 on the top-rated Dyson V8 Animal vacuum. The cordless vacuum cleaner provides up to 40 minutes of run time and features the powerful Dyson digital motor that's engineered to deep clean homes with pets.

View Deal

Bella Pro Series 6qt Digital Air Fryer: $99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Prepare your tasty fried foods with less oil with the Bella Pro Digital Air Fryer that's currently 50% off at Best Buy. The six-quart air fryer features an easy touch digital touchscreen and is dishwasher safe for a quick and easy cleanup.

View Deal

Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-less Digital Air Fryer: $69 $39 at Walmart

Walmart has the best-selling Farberware Fryer on sale for just $39. The 3.2-quart fryer allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil and features eight preprogrammed options - and it's a steal at under $50.

View Deal

Farberware 1.9-Quart Compact Oil-Less Fryer: $44.48 $29.88 at Walmart

Get the Farberware oil-less Fryer on sale at Walmart for just $29.88. The compact fryer uses little to no oil to bake, grill, toast and fry your favorite foods up to 30% faster - and for very little cash.

View Deal

Laptop deals

Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop: $1,200 $849 at Walmart

This 15-inch budget gaming laptop is targeting 1080p gaming with these specs, packing a GTX 1660 Ti and 16GB of RAM. You've also got a 256GB SSD in there, along with a 1TB HDD for storage. View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop: $1,399 $999 at Walmart

This version of the 15.6-inch Y540 laptop comes with an i7-950H processor as well as a GTX 1660 Ti, along with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (2017): $999 $799 at Walmart

This deal on the original-design MacBook Air gets you the standard 5th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU with 8GB of memory and a 128GB solid-state drive behind a 900p display for $200 off list price.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch Intel Core i9, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 560X: $2,799.99 $2,349.99 at Amazon

This deal has just got even better, with Amazon cutting $450 off the price of the MacBook Pro model that comes with a 9th generation Intel Core i9 processor, 512GB SSD and AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU. View Deal

Apple MacBook 15-inch Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 555X: $2,399.99 $2,049.99 at Best Buy

Get a huge $350 off this model of the 15-inch MacBook Pro, with a 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 256GB hard drive. This model also features the AMD Radeon Pro 555X GPU. This deal now has an extra $150 off compared to a few days ago.View Deal

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX701: $3,299 $2,499 at Amazon

Gaming laptops are expensive, especially when they're thin and light like the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701. This portable gaming machine is packed with RTX 2080 graphics and a 1TB SSD so you can store all your favorite games. Plus, you can save $800. View Deal

HP 14 Laptop: $599 $399 at Walmart

Save $200 on the HP 14 laptop at Walmart. The powerful 14-inch laptop packs an Intel 10th Gen Core i5-1035G1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

View Deal

PC components deals

XPG Gammix D30 | 16GB 3,000MHz: $79 $59.99 at Newegg

This 16GB kit of DDR4 RAM might not be the most beautiful on the market, but at just $49 at Newegg ahead of Black Friday, it's absolutely worth it. And with that 3,000MHz clock speed, it's nice and speedy, too.View Deal

Samsung 32-inch curved monitor: $349 $179 at Walmart

Here's a rather sizable monitor with an 1800R screen curvature for extra immersion in your games and movies. Just know that it's a 1080p display running at 60Hz refresh rate, which is basic but not bad at all for a whopping $170 off list price.View Deal

Corsair K95 Platinum: $199 $129 at Best Buy

The Corsair K95 Platinum is frankly one of the best keyboards on the market today. With its excellent key switches, robust lighting and build quality and its extensive macro keys, this is one gaming keyboard you don't want to miss. The $70 discount doesn't hurt.View Deal

WD Black 1TB HDD: $69 $59 on Amazon

Looking to get HDD storage on the cheap? Pick up this WD Black 3.5-inch HDD for $9 off - but at such a low price, that's a 13% savings. It's got 7200 RPM SATA 6 GB/s 64MB Cache, if you're wondering.View Deal

WD Blue 6TB HDD: $166 $139 on Amazon

If you want a bit more (read: a lot) of HDD storage, pick up this Blue 6TB from Western Digital. Its 5400 RPM is acceptable but not as fast as other hard drives specced for gaming, but the extra space makes up for it. Note that this cost $2 less previously. View Deal

WD My Passport Go 1TB SSD: $229 $139 on Amazon

If you want storage on the go, Western Digital's My Passport Go 1TB is on sale for $90 off or 39% savings.





View Deal

Samsung 860 Evo 2TB SATA SSD: $400 $229 at Amazon

Get a massive 43% off this fantastic SATA solid state drive, which we've named our best budget SSD. Black Friday is a great time to get a big saving on SATA SSDs, and this is the cheapest price that Amazon has offered for this particular drive.View Deal

Samsung 970 Evo Plus NVMe 2TB SSD: $499 $399 at Amazon

If you're after a high-performance NVMe drive and don't mind spending a little extra, this is a decent drop for 2TB. That's plenty of space for games, media, or whatever else you want to store. View Deal

Home audio deals

Apple HomePod | Space Gray $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

The smart speaker for Apple fans, the HomePod is a small but powerful speaker designed to hook into Apple Music and all the other Apple HomeKit enabled devices in your phone, enabling a broad spectrum of voice commands via Siri.View Deal

Sony SSCS8 Center Speaker: $148 $73 at Amazon

If you're in the process of making a nice surround sound system in your living room, you're going to need a good center speaker. And, right now at Amazon, you can get the Sony SSCS8 for just $73.

View Deal

Sony STR-DH790: $378 $198 at Amazon

If you're on the market for a A/V receiver, you probably already know they can get super expensive. However, ahead of Black Friday you can pick up this Sony STR-DH790 for a whopping 48% off.

View Deal

Sony SSC55: $148 $73 at Amazon

The Sony SSCS5 is an excellent pair of bookshelf speakers that can give you excellent sound without hurting your wallet too much. With 6 ohms of impedence and a reinforced woofer, these speakers will last. And, you can get them for just $73.View Deal

Sony HT-S350: $279 $148 at Amazon

The Sony HT S350 is an easy solution if you're looking for awesome sound in your home theater setup. Plus, ahead of Black Friday, you can get this awesome soundbar for just $148 at Amazon. Now, you can have a nice 2.1 sound setup without your wallet hating you.View Deal

Sony PS-LX310BT: $199 $148 at Amazon

We don't want to sound like a broken record, but if you're a music fan in 2019 you absolutely need a decent record player, and this turntable from Sony perfectly fits the bill. And, ahead of Black Friday you can get it for just $148.View Deal

Phones deals

iPhone 6s | 32GB | Space Gray | Straight Talk Prepaid | $299 $99 at Walmart

This is the cheapest you'll get an iPhone that can still run iOS 13 this Black Friday. At just $99, Walmart have cut the price on its 32GB iPhone 6s by two thirds - an amazing price if you're looking for a cheap Apple device. The 6s itself has held up well since its release, and still powers through recent apps and software updates like a champ.

View Deal

iPhone 11, 64GB | Receive a $300 in eGift Cards with activation

Walmart is offering a $300 eGift Card with your purchase of the all-new Apple iPhone 11. You must activate your phone on a qualifying AT&T or Verizon plan and you'll receive the Walmart gift card via ema­­il within 24 hours of phone activation.

View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro, 64GB | Receive a $300 eGift Card with activation

Get a $300 in eGift Card from Walmart with your purchase of the iPhone 11 Pro with activation from Verizon or AT&T. The 11 Pro features a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and comes in your color choice of gold, silver, gray or midnight green.

View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro Max, 512GB | Receive a $300 eGift Card with activation

Buy the massive iPhone 11 Pro Max and get a $300 eGift Card with activation from Verizon or AT&T. The 11 Pro Max features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and offers a 512GB storage option.

View Deal

iPhone XS, 64GB | Receive a $450 eGift Card with activation

Walmart is offering a $450 eGift Card with your purchase of the iPhone XS when you activate with Verizon or AT&T. The 64GB iPhone features a 5.8-inch Super Retina display and is available in silver, grey or gold.

View Deal

iPhone XR, 64GB | Receive a $400 eGift Card with activation

Get a $400 eGift Card with your purchase of the iPhone XR with activation from Verizon or AT&T. The solid iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and comes in six different fun color choices.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB: $ 749 $189 (with trade-in) on Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is the budget version of the S10 line, but it doesn't sacrifice much for its lower cost. It lacks the telephoto lens and a bit of RAM, but otherwise, it's nearly as fast and capable as its bigger siblings with a 5.8-inch screen that's perfect for smaller hands. Note that this value includes maximum trade-in value and carrier sign-up.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB: $ 899 $339 (with trade-in) on Samsung

The standard Samsung Galaxy S10 is the flagship phone in all its glory: 6.1-inch screen, Snapdragon 855, 128GB of storage, and a full three-lens camera. Note that this value includes maximum trade-in value and carrier sign-up.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 + Free Galaxy Buds: $949.99 $749.99 at Walmart

You can save $200 off the new Galaxy Note phone and get a free pair of Galaxy Buds while you're at it for Black Friday (an added value of $119). That's a major savings from Walmart.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB: $999 $309 (with trade-in) at Samsung

The new Note 10 is bigger, faster, and sleeker than ever before with a 6.3-inch screen, Snapdragon 855 chipset, 8GB of RAM, a generous 256GB of storage baseline, a triple rear camera - and, of course, the S Pen stylus. Note that this value includes maximum trade-in value and carrier sign-up - at minimum, it's $799.View Deal

DNA deals

23andMe Personal Ancestry + Traits Kit: $99.99 $79 at Walmart

Save $20 on the best-selling 23andME Personal Ancestry and Traits Kit at Walmart. The Kit allows you to discover where your DNA is from out of 1500+ geographic regions and includes an automatic family tree builder.

View Deal

23andMe DNA Test: $199 $99 at Walmart

A unique Christmas gift idea, you can save $100 on the 23andMe DNA test. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test.

View Deal

23andMe Ancestry Personal Genetic DNA Test: $99 $79 at Amazon

A great Christmas gift idea, you can save $20 on the 23andMe Ancestry DNA kit. The popular DNA test allows you to discover your ancestry composition and where your DNA is from across 1500+ regions.

View Deal

23andMe Personal Ancestry + Traits Kit: $99.99 $79 at Walmart

Save $20 on the best-selling 23andME Personal Ancestry and Traits Kit at Walmart. The Kit allows you to discover where your DNA is from out of 1,500+ geographic regions, and includes an automatic family tree builder.

View Deal

MyHeritage DNA Test Kit: $75 $49 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated MyHeritage DNA test kit on sale for $49. You can discover your ancestry and a detailed ethnicity breakdown from 42 regions.

View Deal

Cameras

Canon EOS M50 mirrorless camera: $899 $579 at B&H Photo

Here's our pick for the best mirrorless camera under $600. And for good reason: it launched at $900 when it came out a year-and-a-half ago. It takes 4K video and 24.1MP photos like a champ.View Deal

GoPro Hero7 White | $199 $139 at Walmart

This GoPro Black Friday deal is not to be missed if you're looking to get into action photography for cheaper than it's ever been before. The entry-level Hero7 White model is now available for just $139, saving you $70 on a starter action camera made for all-terrain adventures.

View Deal

GoPro HERO7 Black: $329.99 $259.99 at Amazon

With Hyper Smooth video stabilization and Time Warp video capabilities, the GoPro HERO7 Black is still one of our favorite action cameras out there, even in the shadow of HERO8. This model records 4K at 60 video recording and shoots 12MP stills.

View Deal

GoPro Hero7 Silver: $299 $199 at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering $100 off the ultra-popular GoPro HERO7. The waterproof action cam is just $199 for Black Friday and can stand up against any other camera on sale today.

GoPro Hero White | $199 $139 at Walmart

This GoPro Black Friday deal is not to be missed if you're looking to get into action photography for cheaper than it's ever been before. The entry-level Hero7 White model is now available for just $139, saving you $70 on a starter action camera made for all-terrain adventures.

View Deal

Nikon Z6: $1996.95 $1696.95 at B&H Photo Video

This is an excellent discount on our current favorite camera in the world. The bundle includes an FTZ adaptor, which lets you use your existing F-mount lenses with the Z6, plus a 32GB Sony XQD card and a water-repellant Ruggard Hunter 25 Holster Bag.

View Deal

Canon EOS RP: $2199.99 $1499.99 at Best Buy

An incredible price for a full-frame camera, the EOS RP is a fine stills performer and one of our favorite mirrorless snappers. This bundle comes with a free EF-EOS R adaptor to let you use your existing Canon glass, plus the excellent RF 24-240-mm F4-6.3 lens.

View Deal

Nikon D3500 bundle: $1,299 $529 at Amazon

Our favorite beginner DSLR is now available as part of this hugely impressive starter bundle. This Nikon D3500 bundle includes two lenses (the 18-55mm VR kit lens and 70-300mm zoom), plus a 128GB SD card, tripod, flash and countless other accessories. Perfect for those just getting started.

View Deal

Nikon D5600: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

This step-up DSLR has never been cheaper thanks to this excellent bundle, which includes an 18-55mm kit lens and 70-300mm zoom to help all focal lengths. The D5600 has a 24.2MP sensor, produces detailed images and has a handy articulating touchscreen too.

View Deal

Canon EOS Rebel T7: $649.99 $499.99 at B&H Photo Video

Hurry and catch this excellent, time-limited deal on this Canon EOS Rebel T7, an entry-level DSLR that's an ideal way to learn your photographic craft. It comes with an 18-55mm kit lens and 75-300m zoom, making it versatile enough for most shooting situations.

View Deal

Fujifilm XP140: $229.95 $159.95 at BH Photo Video

If you need a rugged, waterproof camera for the holidays or to hand to the kids, then it's hard to find better value than this Fujifilm XP140 deal. Waterproof to 25m, the 16.4MP XP140 is also dust- and shock-proof and can shoot 4K video. View Deal

SanDisk 128GB Extreme SD Card: $29 $23 on Amazon

If you're on the hunt for extra storage, this 128GB SD card has never been cheaper at $6 off. Only $6? Sure - but that's 20% off the list price. View Deal

Software and other online services

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus | $59.99 $23.99 | 60% off

Great news! You can currently score a huge discount off our #1 rated antivirus. It's a special software treat for TechRadar readers. It means that fantastic virus protection for your PC is now even more affordable.

View Deal

NordVPN | 36 39 months | $430.20 $125.64 | 83% off

NordVPN is ideal for anyone who wants a very fast and easy VPN to use - especially for an effective $3.49 per month! It's range of features include P2P-optimized servers, malware blocking and even Bitcoin support. And it now comes with free NordLocker file encryption, too!

View Deal

PureVPN | 5 years cover | 88% off | $1.32 a month ($79 total)

This is among the cheapest VPN deals going - it really is ridiculously cheap! You can connect up to five devices to one account, so your smartphone, TV etc, plus it offers over 2,000 servers and claims super fast speeds. All that for one payment of $79 to cover the next five years.

View Deal

Bluehost web hosting | Basic Plan| From $2.65 a month | 67% saving

A plan that's ideal for anyone who doesn't need unlimited domains and is only looking at setting up one website with simple features. With this plan you're getting 50GB of bandwith, 100MB per account, 24/7 customer support, and a standard SSL certificate for just $2.65 a month.

View Deal

Hostinger web hosting | Single Plan | $0.80/£0.80 a month | 90% saving

This plan is ideal for anyone who doesn't need unlimited domains and is only looking at setting up one website with simple features. The plan offers 100GB of bandwith, 10GB of disk space, 24/7 customer support and a business email account. Fantastic value web hosting.

View Deal

EXCLUSIVE IDrive 3TB plan | $69.50 $3.48 for 1 year | 95% off

95% off in the name of Black Friday? Now that's a brilliant cloud storage deal. $69.50 may seem a bit pricey for a year's worth of 3TB but $3.48 for a whole 12 months is ridiculously cheap. Not to mention 3TB should go a very long way in covering your storage needs.

View Deal

