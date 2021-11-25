Black Friday Beats Studio 3 deals put premium headphones at a budget price

Looking for a top pair of wireless headphones for your holidays? Then this Black Friday Beats deal absolutely should not be missed. Right now, the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones have their price slashed well over half at Best Buy. What's better is that this incredible deal is also complemented by 6 months of Apple Music at no extra cost.
Both Best Buy and Amazon are really pushing the boat out with their Black Friday deals this year, as evidenced by these unbelievable discounts on the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones. At Best Buy, US buyers can pick up a pair for just $169.99, a massive $180 saving off of the $349.99 retail price.
UK buyers should head to Amazon, then, where the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are also currently half price at the online retail giant, on sale for just £149, down from the retail price of £299.95, instantly making it one of the best Beats Black Friday deals you can buy.
(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Beats Studio 3 Black Friday deal (US)
Beats Studio 3 wireless over-ear headphones:
$349.99 $169.99 at Best Buy
Save $180 - This enormous saving on the Beats Studio 3 is well worth looking into, especially if you're keen on scoring 6 months free of Apple Music, a fantastic trial to take the fantastic audio quality and noise cancellation of the Studio 3 over-ears for a spin.
Today's best Beats Studio 3 Black Friday deal (UK)
Beats Studio 3 wireless over-ear headphones:
£299.95 £149 at Amazon
Save £150 - This massive saving on the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones isn't to be missed if you're looking for a pair with great noise cancellation and solid audio quality. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the headphones on Amazon, so we'd recommend acting fast if you want to secure a pair for yourself.
Featuring great active noise cancellation and a stunning 40 hours of battery life (though that falls to 22 hours with ANC turned on), the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are an incredible value at the discounted price.
Usually, they'd be a little hard to recommend at retail price, considering other similarly priced cans, like the Sony WH-1000XM4s, outclass them in terms of sound quality and active noise cancellation.
However, the steep discount means that you're getting a top quality pair of headphones without paying a premium price, and the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are a superb option for overall great performance on the cheap.
If Beats headphones aren't for you, be sure to give our best Sony WH-1000XM4 Black Friday deals guide a look for discounts across a range of fantastic Sony headphones and earbuds. As both Beats and AirPods are owned by Apple, you might also be interested in checking out our AirPods vs Beats Black Friday guide, to see which brand is right for you.
Alternatively, if you're looking for a more generalised overview, check out our best Black Friday 2021 headphones deals, featuring discounts across a wide range of brands.
More Beats Studio 3 deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
More Black Friday deals (US)
- Amazon: 30% off 4K TVs, Fire TV Stick and more in the Black Friday sale
- AirPods Pro: on sale for $189.99 at Amazon
- Adidas: 50% off sportswear and shoes + free shipping
- Best Buy: up to 50% off Keurig coffee makers, 4K TVs, laptops and more
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $99.99 at Best Buy
- Christmas: lights, trees, and ornaments from $6.99 at Amazon
- Christmas pajamas: matching family sets from $14.99 at Amazon
- Clothing: up to 50% off coats, running shoes, and watches at Amazon
- Costco: up to $900 furniture, laptops, TVs, and jewelry
- Dell: up to $700 off the XPS 13, Inspiron, and Alienware
- DIY: 40% off power tools, leaf blowers, and more at Walmart
- DreamCloud: $200 off luxury mattresses + $399 free gifts
- Gifts under $30: books, toys, and cheap gift ideas at Amazon
- H&M: fashion gifts from $5.99 for men, women, and kids
- Home Depot: up to 40% off tools, grills, appliances and Christmas decor
- HP: laptops starting at $199.99
- Instant Pot: from $84 at Amazon
- Keurig: up to 30% off single cup and carafe coffee makers at Amazon
- Layla: up to $900 off mattress bundles in the Black Friday event
- Lowe's: 50% off tools, appliances, and holiday decor
- Microsoft: save up to $400 on the Surface Pro 7
- Nectar: $499 off mattresses + $399 in free gifts
- Nike: up to 40% off running shoes, hoodies, sweatpants, and more
- Nintendo Switch: latest stock updates on consoles and games
- Nordstrom: up to 40% off North Face, Adidas, UGG, Nike, and more
- Oculus Quest 2: get a $50 e-gift card at Best Buy
- Saatva: TechRadar exclusive - save $250 on luxury mattresses
- Samsung: Black Friday savings of up to $3,500 on 4K and 8K QLED TVs
- Shark vacuum: up to 15% off cordless and corded vacs at Amazon
- Target: massive deals on TVs, toys, Dyson, Keurig, and more
- Toys: discounts on LEGO, hoverboards and Barbie at Walmart
- TVs: smart Fire TVs from Amazon starting at $99.99
- Walmart: big savings on TVs, cordless vacs, and more
- Wayfair: up to 50% off Christmas trees, decor, wreaths, and stockings
More Black Friday deals (UK)
- Amazon: up to 45% off Echo, Kindle and more for Black Friday
- Adidas: half-price trainers, tees, tracksuits and exercise gear
- Argos: Christmas decorations and stocking fillers from just £6
- Boots: better than half-price fragrances, beauty and gift sets
- Currys: record low prices on LG OLED TVs, coffee machines and laptops
- Dell: sneak peek sale live with 35% off laptops and monitors
- eBay: discounted Christmas gifts from small and independent sellers
- Ebuyer: SSDs from £21.99, 44% off laptops and Razer gaming chairs for £279.99
- Emma Sleep: mattresses and bed bundles starting from £299
- JD Sports: trainers from Nike, Adidas and Puma at up to 50% off
- Microsoft: save up to £450 on the Surface Pro 7
- Nectar: get 45% off any mattress and up to 30% off bedding
- Nintendo Switch: get a Nintendo Switch with Immortals: Fenyx Rising free
- Simply Be: discounts of up to 50% on coats, jackets and cardigans
- Very: £130 off Shark Anti Hair Wrap vacuum, £50 off Beats Solo 3 headphones, more
- Wayfair: save on furniture, rugs, desks and lighting