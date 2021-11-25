Black Friday Beats Studio 3 deals put premium headphones at a budget price

Looking for a top pair of wireless headphones for your holidays? Then this Black Friday Beats deal absolutely should not be missed. Right now, the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones have their price slashed well over half at Best Buy. What's better is that this incredible deal is also complemented by 6 months of Apple Music at no extra cost.

Both Best Buy and Amazon are really pushing the boat out with their Black Friday deals this year, as evidenced by these unbelievable discounts on the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones. At Best Buy, US buyers can pick up a pair for just $169.99, a massive $180 saving off of the $349.99 retail price.

UK buyers should head to Amazon, then, where the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are also currently half price at the online retail giant, on sale for just £149, down from the retail price of £299.95, instantly making it one of the best Beats Black Friday deals you can buy.

Today's best Beats Studio 3 Black Friday deal (US)

Beats Studio 3 wireless over-ear headphones: $349.99 Beats Studio 3 wireless over-ear headphones: $349.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Save $180 - This enormous saving on the Beats Studio 3 is well worth looking into, especially if you're keen on scoring 6 months free of Apple Music, a fantastic trial to take the fantastic audio quality and noise cancellation of the Studio 3 over-ears for a spin.

Today's best Beats Studio 3 Black Friday deal (UK)

Beats Studio 3 wireless over-ear headphones: £299.95 Beats Studio 3 wireless over-ear headphones: £299.95 £149 at Amazon

Save £150 - This massive saving on the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones isn't to be missed if you're looking for a pair with great noise cancellation and solid audio quality. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the headphones on Amazon, so we'd recommend acting fast if you want to secure a pair for yourself.

Featuring great active noise cancellation and a stunning 40 hours of battery life (though that falls to 22 hours with ANC turned on), the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are an incredible value at the discounted price.

Usually, they'd be a little hard to recommend at retail price, considering other similarly priced cans, like the Sony WH-1000XM4s, outclass them in terms of sound quality and active noise cancellation.

However, the steep discount means that you're getting a top quality pair of headphones without paying a premium price, and the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are a superb option for overall great performance on the cheap.

