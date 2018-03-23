Best movies on Netflix UK (March 2018): 150 films to choose from

Welcome to TechRadar's best movies on Netflix UK list. It is our pick of the films you should stream on Netflix right now.

If you only have time for the best and don't want to waste any of it searching through Netflix's library, you're in the right place.

We update this cinematic hall of fame all the time

[Update: Marvel smash Guardians of the Galaxy joins our list of March 2018 additions, alongside Netflix exclusive Annihilation and Deadpool. It has been a great month for cinema-worthy epics]

The best movies on Netflix

To keep things easy to navigate, we've broken up our movie picks into categories. For each category we've chosen a selection of movies that you shouldn't miss, with further recommendations listed at the end of each category.

All in all, there's over 150 movies to choose from here, all picked because they are, simply, the best films on Netflix to watch right now.

From comedy to indie, to horror and kids, there's a movie category for everyone.

From comedy to indie, to horror and kids, there's a movie category for everyone.

