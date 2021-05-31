Best Buy Memorial Day sale 2021: 4K TVs, appliances, laptops, and more - last day

It's officially Memorial Day which means the Best Buy Memorial Day sale is going strong with deals on 4K TVs, appliances, laptops, AirPods, vacuums, and more. It's your last day to shop epic bargains throughout the site, so we've rounded up the very best Memorial Day deals below that are worthy of your time.

The 2021 Best Buy Memorial Day sales event is known for its incredible deals on major appliances, and this year's sale doesn't disappoint with over $1,000 in savings on KitchenAid appliance packages, LG appliances, GE washer and dryer packages, and up to $500 in Best Buy gift cards with your purchase.



You can also find fantastic bargains on 4K TVs with prices starting at just $69.99 and epic bargains on laptops, like this HP Chromebook on sale for just $219. If you're looking for more tech offers, you can get the best-selling Apple AirPods with wireless charging case on sale for $159.99 and a $260 discount on the powerful Surface Pro 7.



You'll also find Memorial Day deals on kitchen appliances like air fryers and coffee makers and discounts on vacuums, including the iRobot Roomba robot vacuum 675 on sale for $249.99.



See more of the top deals from the Best Buy Memorial Day sale below and keep in mind that these incredible offers end at midnight, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Best Buy Memorial Day sale

Best Buy Memorial Day sale: top deals

Best Buy | Save up to $500 on top-brand appliances

Best Buy's Memorial Day appliance sale includes big savings on top-brand appliances. You score deals on KitchenAid appliance packages, LG appliances, GE washer and dryer packages, plus Best Buy members can get up to $500 e-gift cards when you purchase four or more select Samsung major appliances.

Cheap TV deals: TVs starting at $69.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking to score a cheap TV deal this Memorial Day, then head to Best Buy's latest sale. You can find record-low prices on a wide range of 4K TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more with prices starting at just $279.99.

Sealy Hybrid mattress: Save up to $185 at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering up to $185 in savings on the top-rated Sealy Hybrid mattress. That means that a Twin is now on sale for $384.99 (was $524.99) and a Queen size is marked down to $524.99 (was $699.99).View Deal

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum: $274.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 - Clean your floors from anywhere with the iRobot Roomba 675 that's on sale at Best Buy for $249.99. The Roomba 675 features Dirt Detect Sensors that alert your vacuum to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.

Best Buy Memorial Day sale: TV deals

Toshiba 32-inch 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Best Buy has this 32-inch HD TV from Toshiba on sale for just $159.99. This budget set comes with the Fire TV OS and Alexa voice remote, so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, and more.

Insignia 43-inch 4K TV: $319.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - At just $279.99, this Insignia 43-inch Fire enabled TV is offering an excellent budget price point in Best Buy's 4K TV deals. Featuring HDR, DTS studio sound, and a massive range of channels thanks to the Fire operating system, this already cheap TV is offering a particularly compelling discount this week.

Insignia 50-inch 4K TV: $379.99 $339.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Best Buy has this 50-inch 4K TV from Toshiba on sale for just $339.99. The smart TV has the Fire experience built in for easy streaming and includes an Alexa-enabled voice remote.

Hisense 65-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $599.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

LG 55-inch 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: $599.99 $569.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - A fantastic TV deal, Best Buy has this LG 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $569.99. The smart TV comes with ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub.

Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $749.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - You can get this stunning Samsung 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $649.99. The 70-inch set delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors and sharp contrast thanks to the powerful 4K crystal processor.

Samsung 70-inch 7 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 $679.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - Best Buy's Memorial Day sale has this Samsung 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $679.99. You're getting a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Crystal Processor 4K and the PurColor technology delivers bright, bold images with sharp contrast.

Vizio 65-inch OLED TV: $1,899.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - This OLED TV has a massive $400 discount for anyone visiting Best Buy. The premium 65-inch Vizio TV features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

Sony 75-inch X950H Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $2,599.99 $1,999.99 at Best Buy

Save $600 - Today's Memorial Day TV deal pick is this premium Sony 75-inch 4K TV that has a massive $600 price at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. This Sony X950H set delivers a cinema-like experience thanks to the 4K HD resolution and Dolby Vision and works with the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Best Buy Memorial Day sale: laptop deals

HP 14 Touch-Screen Chromebook: $299 $219 at Best Buy

Save $80 - Snag the HP Chromebook on sale for just $219 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale event. The budget laptop features a 14-inch multitouch screen display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB SSD, a dual-core Intel Celeron processor, and a long-lasting battery life.

Lenovo C340-15 2-in-1 15.6-inch Chromebook: $499 $369 at Best Buy

Save $130 - You can score a massive $130 price cut on this Lenovo C340-15 Chromebook. The ultra-slim 2-in-1 laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD multitouch screen display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and an 8th Gen Intel Core i3 processor.

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15.6-inch laptop: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $959 $699 at Best Buy

Save $260 - Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $699. The powerful tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 UHD Touch Laptop: $1,349.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - The versatile Dell Inspiron 7000 gets a massive $250 price cut with this fantastic Memorial Day deal at Best Buy. The 2-in-1 laptop packs a 13.3-inch 4K touch screen display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

Best Buy Memorial Day sale: Kitchen deals

Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 - You can pick up this cheap air fryer for just $34.99 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale event. The 4.2-quart air fryer allows you to whip up your favorite fried foods with little to no oil for healthier meals.

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $129.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Brew a cup of coffee in minutes with Keurig K-Select that's on sale for $79.99 at Best Buy. The single-serve coffee maker can brew five cups at a time without refilling the 52-oz. reservoir and features three different sizes so you can make coffee that suits your tastes.

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Coffee Maker: $219.99 $189.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Brew a hot or iced cappuccino or latte with a push of a button with the Keurig K-Cafe coffee maker that's on sale for $189.99 at the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. The coffee maker also comes with a built-in milk frother and features a cold setting for cold-frothed milk.

LG NeoChef 2.0 Cu. Ft. Countertop Microwave: $ 239.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Upgrade your current microwave with this LG NeoChef that's on sale for $199.99 at Best Buy's Memorial Day appliance sales event. You'll get even heat distribution thanks to LG's smart inverter technology, and the antibacterial coating makes for easy cleanups.

Best Buy Memorial Day sale: Vacuum deals

iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - You can snag a $70 discount on the Roomba e5 at Best Buy right now. The popular robot vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control, and the compatible iRobot app allows you to clean your floors from anywhere.

Shark AI Robot VacMop Pro: $479.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 - Never mop or sweep your floors again with the Shark AI Robot VacMop that's on sale for $130 at the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. The AI VacMop can vacuum and mop your floors at the same time and avoids carpets with in-app carpet detection.

Dyson Outsize Total Clean cordless vacuum: $849.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Best Buy has a $100 discount on the powerful Dyson Outsize vacuum. Designed to clean your whole home, the cordless vacuum has a 150% bigger bin than the Dyson V11and provides up to up to 120 minutes of run time.

Best Buy Memorial Day sale: headphone deals

Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Headphones: $179.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

The Jabra Elite 75t offer a good battery life, compact build, comfy fit, and come with active noise cancellation like the AirPods Pro. With this Memorial Day deal though, they're much cheaper than Apple's popular earbuds and make a great alternative if you're on a budget

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Get the best-selling Apple AirPods with wireless charging case on sale for $159.99 at the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. That's a $39 discount for the wireless earbuds, which can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 - The best-selling Beats Solo Pro are on sale for $169.99 thanks to a massive $130 discount at Best Buy. The wireless headphones feature active noise canceling technology and provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life.

Best Buy Memorial Day sale: Smartwatch deals

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch: $229.95 $199.95 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch on sale for $199.95. The smartwatch features GPS technology and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329 at Best Buy

Save $70 - A fantastic Memorial Day deal, Best Buy has the Apple Watch 6 on sale for $329. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This deal applies to the Red sport band.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, 45mm: $ 479.99 $409.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - Score an impressive $70 discount on the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 at the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. The smartwatch features LTE connectivity so you can call, text, and pay from your watch so you can leave your phone at home.

More Memorial Day sales

You can also see more offers with our roundup of the best Memorial Day TV sales and the best Memorial Day laptop sales. We also have the best Memorial Day mattress sales from online brands like Nectar, Purple, and more.