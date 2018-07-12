Best budget smartphone 2018: our top cheap mobiles

If you're in the market for a budget smartphone then you're in luck, as we've got the best low-cost handsets lined up for you right here.

Update: There are new entries in our best budget smartphone list, with new Motorola and Honor handsets slipping into the top 10.

In the past, the term 'best cheap phones' was usually a warning rather than a tempting proposition, with shoddy build quality, sluggish performance, laughable screen resolution and woeful cameras typically featuring on such handsets.

But this isn't the past, this is the present, and the market abounds with top budget phones.

While the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S9, iPhone X, Huawei P20 and OnePlus 6 steal headlines around the world, there's a lot of intriguing (and cheap) stuff going on in the world of budget smartphones. Here's a selection of our favourite budget smartphones that cost less than £200 SIM-free.

Not worried about the cost? Check out our best phone list

1. Moto G5

The best budget smartphone you can buy

Weight: 145g | Dimensions: 144.3 x 73 x 9.5mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | CPU: Snapdragon 430 | RAM: 2/3GB | Storage: 16GB/32GB | Battery: 2800mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Part-metal body at a low price

Crisp, vibrant HD display

Not the snappiest chipset

No NFC

Motorola's Moto G5 is still the best budget smartphone in the world, although with the recent launch of the Moto G6 its position is under threat.

However, until we've fully reviewed that new device the Moto G5 is still available, and it's offering a metal design, 1080p display and fingerprint scanner.

You won't get the fastest chipset or NFC with the Moto G5, but as an all-round product the cheap Motorola phone will serve you well.

Read the full review: Moto G5

Today's best Moto G5 deals ? $149.86 View $149.89 View €122.12 View €152.04 View Show More Deals

2. Moto E5 Plus

A big screen, long lasting battery and low price

Weight: 196.6g | Dimensions: 160.9 x 75.3 x 9.4mm | OS: Android 8.0 | Screen size: 6-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1440 | CPU: Snapdragon 425 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 32GB | Battery: 5000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5MP

Premium look

A big, big battery

Some slow loading times

Feels cheaper than it looks

The Moto E5 Plus offers up a big screen, long lasting battery and a low price tag, making it an excellent contender for the best budget smartphone on the market.

It just misses out on our best cheap phone number one spot thanks to its slightly weaker performance and lower resolution screen versus the G5 - but this is still a top budget buy.

Read the full review: Moto E5 Plus

Today's best Moto E5 Plus deals ? No price information Check Amazon

3. Moto E4 Plus

The best cheap phone to buy if you want great battery

Weight: 198g | Dimensions: 155 x 77.5 x 9.6mm | OS: Android 7.1.1 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1280 | CPU: MediaTek MT6737 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 16GB/32GB | Battery: 5000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Huge battery

Fingerprint scanner

Limited power

Iffy camera

The excellent Moto E4 Plus is a cheap phone that features phenomenal battery life, a fingerprint scanner and a premium feel design.

It is a little limited with its power, but it makes up for it by being able to last for a whole two days from a single charge. If price and battery are the most important features for you, the Moto E4 Plus will suit you perfectly.

Read the full review: Moto E4 Plus

Today's best Moto E4 Plus deals ? $179.99 View €154.99 View £166.77 Preorder

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

4. Nokia 6 (2017)

Premium affordability from an iconic name

Weight: 169g | Dimensions: 154 x 75.8 x 7.9mm | OS: Android 7.1.1 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | CPU: Snapdragon 430 | RAM: 3/4GB | Storage: 32GB/64GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 16MP | Front camera: 8MP

Premium design

Fingerprint scanner for extra security

Disappointingly slow to charge

Battery life is limited

Nokia is back in the mobile phone game and after a small price drop to the original Nokia 6 we've seen it enter our best cheap phone list.

It comes with a Full HD 5.5-inch display, full metal design and a fingerprint scanner for added security. The battery isn't incredible, but it's not awful either making this one of our favorite affordable phones on the market right now.

It has been replaced by the Nokia 6.1, but that phone's price tag is higher than our best budget smartphone cut off.

Read the full review: Nokia 6 (2017)

Today's best Nokia 6 deals ? $2.45 View $13.98 View $185.88 View Show More Deals

5. Honor 9 Lite

Flagship features at a bargain basement price

Weight: 149g | Dimensions: 151 x 71.9 x 7.6mm | OS: Android 8.0 | Screen size: 5.65-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | CPU: Kirin 659 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 32GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP + 2MP | Front camera: 13MP + 2MP

Premium design

18:9 full HD display

Glass is a fingerprint magnet

Poor low-light camera

The Honor 9 Lite is a bit of a steal. Not only do you get dual rear facing cameras, you also get dual front-facing cameras, along with a design that's taken from the flagship Honor 9.

There's also a fingerprint scanner, decently sized full HD display and the latest version of Android. Its cameras may not be the best in low light, but there's a lot of bang for your buck here.

Read the full review: Honor 9 Lite

Today's best Honor 9 Lite deals ? €259.33 View Deal ends Sun, 15 Jul No price information Check Amazon

6. Wileyfox Swift 2 Plus

Solid specs, strong camera and superb price

Weight: 158g | Dimensions: 143.7 x 71.9 x 8.6mm | OS: Android 6 | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 720 | CPU: Snapdragon 430 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 32GB | Battery: 2700mAh | Rear camera: 16MP | Front camera: 8MP

Great design for a low price

Smooth performance

Screen is ‘only’ 720p

No HDR for camera

For a price tag that's comfortably under the £200 mark, Wileyfox has done wonders with the Swift 2 Plus. It looks and feels like a much more expensive phone, with an attractive aluminium build and smooth performance.

Its camera is capable of taking decent shots, its fingerprint sensor works well, and the UI is a genuinely thoughtful enhancement to the stock Android operating system.

Read the full review: Wileyfox Swift 2 Plus

Today's best Wileyfox Swift 2 Plus deals ? €3.47 View €189 View €195 View €219.99 View Show More Deals

7. Moto G6 Play

A long-lasting battery and decent screen on a tight budget

Weight: 175g | Dimensions: 154.4 x 72.2 x 9mm | OS: Android 8.0 | Screen size: 5.7-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1440 | CPU: Snapdragon 430 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 32GB | Battery: 4,000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 8MP

Good battery life

Surprisingly good screen

Camera a touch slow

Mediocre night photos

The Moto G6 Play is the most basic model in the G6 range but still has plenty going for it, including a long-lasting battery and a decent screen. If you're on a tight budget it's easy to recommend.

If you're able to stretch your budget to the Moto G6 you'll get a glass back, sharper screen and better, more versatile camera, but for the more cost conscious the G6 Play does a find job.

Read the full review: Moto G6 Play

Today's best Moto G6 Play deals ? No price information Check Amazon

8. Wileyfox Swift 2

Wileyfox does it again with this feature-rich budget blower

Weight: 155g | Dimensions: 143.7 x 71.9 x 8.6mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1280 | CPU: Snapdragon 430 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB | Battery: 2700mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 8MP

Great design

Android 7 out of the box

Camera poor in low light

Only 720p screen

Another Wileyfox device has made it onto our best cheap phone list, and this one costs even less than the Swift 2 Plus above.

We love the Swift 2 for its combination of low price and good spec. There's a 5-inch screen, 13MP rear shooter and Android 7 software right out of the box, plus a premium design.

Read the full review: Wileyfox Swift 2

Today's best Wileyfox Swift 2 deals ? €86.47 View €126.77 View €143.06 View €281.81 View Deal ends Wed, 25 Jul Show More Deals

9. Moto E4

Who knew the low-end could be so good?

Dimensions: 144.7 x 72.3 x 9.3mm | OS: Android 7.1.1 | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1280 | CPU: MediaTek MT6737 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB | Battery: 2,800mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 5MP

Slick design

Fingerprint sensor

Weak performance

Isn't all metal in some markets

The Moto E4 isn't our favourite cheap phone - it's not even the best cheap phone from Motorola - but if you're looking for a truly cheap phone, it's worth a look.

We particularly liked the slick design, Android 7 software, fingerprint sensor and the value of the phone. The only issues are the 16GB of storage and less than average performance, but get over those things and the E4 could prove a great choice.

Read the full review: Moto E4

Today's best Moto E4 deals ? $114.99 View $119.99 View £89.15 View

10. Honor 6A

A dependable budget phone that cuts a few corners

Weight: 143g | Dimensions: 143.7 x 71 x 8.2mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1280 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 | RAM: 2/3GB | Storage: 16/32GB | Battery: 3020mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 8MP

Decent camera

Exemplary battery life

720 display feels like a step down

No fingerprint scanner

The Honor 6A comes with better battery life, more stable performance and an improved camera over the 5C it replaced, plus the price has stayed super low too.

The 6A features Android 7 Nougat software and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset that should give you a stable experience as well, so this may be suitable as your next cheap phone.

Read the full review: Honor 6A