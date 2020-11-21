The 10 best Amazon Black Friday deals: 4K TVs, Ring Doorbell, Kindle, and more

Amazon Black Friday deals have arrived early this year with record-low prices on 4K TVs, the Ring Doorbell, Kindle, Fire TV devices, and more. This is a perfect opportunity to score an early Black Friday deal and get a head start on your holiday shopping. To help you sort through all the bargains, we've rounded up the 10 best Amazon Black Friday deals that are available today.

The top Black Friday bargains include the Ring Pro Doorbell on sale for $169.99 (was $249.99), the Ring Peephole Cam marked down to just $69.99 (was $129.99), and the all-new Ring for just $69.99.



These early Amazon Black Friday deals aren't just about Ring Doorbells, you can also find the best-selling Kindle back down to its all-time low price of $59.99, the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $17.99, and this Samsung 55-inch 4K QLED TV on sale for $597.99.



Shop more Black Friday deals at Amazon below, and keep in mind these bargains are limited-time offers, and stock is limited, so if you see a price you like, we recommend adding to your cart now before it's too late.

Amazon Black Friday deals:

Amazon Black Friday Fire TV deals

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite gets a first-time price cut in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. For just $17.99, the streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $29.99. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the powerful Fire TV Cube on sale for $79.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

Amazon Black Friday Ring Doorbell deals

Ring Video Doorbell: $199 $69.99 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Ring Doorbell on sale for just $69.99 in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. That's a $30 discount and the best price we've found for the easy-to-install video doorbell.

Ring Peephole Cam Smart video doorbell: $129.9 9 $69.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the Ring Peephole Cam on sale for a record-low price of $69.99. The Alexa-enabled doorbell allows you to monitor your door from anywhere and is designed to replace your peephole with no wiring or drilling required.

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $199 $139.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 on sale for $139.99. That's the lowest price we've found for the Ring 3, which now includes improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band wifi connectivity.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus: $229.99 $159.99 at Amazon

The rarely discounted Ring 3 Plus gets a $70 price cut in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. The Alexa-enabled doorbell now features 4 extra seconds of video to show you what happened before motion was triggered, so you'll always know who's at your door.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Amazon Black Friday Kindle deals

Kindle: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

The 2019 Amazon Kindle is on sale for $59.99 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've found for the 6-inch e-reader that features a built-in adjustable font light so you can enjoy reading your favorite books indoors and outdoors.

Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $119.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Black Friday sale has the Insignia 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $99.99. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built in, which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and shows from the home screen of your set.

Toshiba 32-inch HD smart TV: $129.99 $119.99 at Amazon

This small but mighty 32-inch TV from Toshiba is on sale right now for just $199.99 at Amazon. That's pretty awesome value considering this TV is compatible with Amazon Alex and with Fire TV built-in too, you'll have plenty of streaming options as well.

Samsung 55-inch QLED Q60T Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $749.99 $597.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Black Friday sale has this Samsung QLED TV on sale for just $597.99. That's a $152 discount for the 55-inch 4K TV that delivers a cinema-like picture experience with bold, bright colors thanks to Quantum Dot technology.

