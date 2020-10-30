The Apple Watch 6 hits lowest sale price ever in early Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals will be here before you know it, and Amazon is giving us a sneak peek with a rare price cut on the all-new Apple Watch 6. For a limited time, you can snag the Series 6 smartwatch on sale for $374.98. That's a $25 discount and the lowest price we've found for the Apple Watch.



If you're looking for a cheaper price tag, you can get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale for just $169.

Black Friday deals:

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $374.99 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a rare $25 price cut at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $169 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 in stock and on sale for only $169. That's the lowest price we've seen for the 38mm smartwatch that features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Just released last month, the Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and now features a sleep app, which helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The smartwatch also has new health features such as a blood oxygen monitor and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. The waterproof watch also helps you stay connected with the ability to take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the all-new Apple Watch and a fantastic early Black Friday deal to snag before the November event even begins.

Not in the US? See the best Apple Watch 6 deals in your region below.

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best Cheap Apple Watch prices and sales that are happening now.



Learn more about the upcoming November events with our guide to finding the best Cyber Monday deals and the top discounts from the Walmart Black Friday and Best Buy Black Friday sale events.