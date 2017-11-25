The best Amazon Black Friday deals 2017

Amazon Black Friday deals 2017 in the US are officially coming to a close. If you didn't find what you were looking for, don't worry - even though the biggest shopping day is over, Amazon has still kept some of the best deals going.

Why could that be? Amazon's just being Amazon. Deals are what it does. (Also, it doesn't hurt that Amazon Cyber Monday 2017 deals are going live early, too.)

So why stick around now that the party is officially over? Well, there are still plenty of great deals on 4KTVs, cheap laptops and game console bundles, all of which are at a lower price right now than any other point in time in 2017.

The silver lining is that you'll finally be able to find those hard-to-find PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, or SNES Mini systems in stock - of course, you'll probably also want to buy a dazzling big-screen 65-inch 4K TV to go with it too.

If those aren't up your alley, Amazon is also pushing its own devices and services via its post-Black Friday promotions. It wants to fill your house with Amazon Echo speakers with prices starting at $29 for the pint-sized Amazon Echo Dot.

Your biggest obstacles to getting the best Amazon Black Friday deals is actually being able to claim them in time. The site always sells out of its Lightning Deals and Deal of the Day every time a popular product goes on sale.

That's why where here to point out every Amazon deal imaginable today.

Amazon Black Friday deals

Amazon Echo (2017) speaker

Now $79 (was $99 ) - 20% off

Amazon Echo speakers are going to be among the hottest gifts this holiday season, and Amazon is making them easier to buy with a 20% discount. The discount includes multiple colors as well, with "Charcoal," "Heather Gray" and "Limited Edition Red" included in the sale.View Deal

(Image: © Amazon) Amazon Echo Dot

$29 (was $49) - 40% off

If you have a house with a handful of rooms, you can smarten them right up with an Amazon Echo Dot. They're 40% off right now, so you can save big on smartening up your home, whether you want to have just one room or a dozen.View Deal

Xbox One S 500GB

Now $189 (was $279) - 32% off

There have already been some fantastic bundle deals one the Xbox One S and recently released video games, but with this solid discount, you don't have to worry about which game is included. After savings of $90 on the Xbox One S, you can pick just about any game you want and still be saving money.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 4.40 wireless headphones

Now $99 (was $149) - 33% off

Sennheiser is a company that consistently puts out high quality audio gear. We've reviewed a lot of its more premium headphones on TechRadar over the years, but its cheaper HD 4.40 headphones are currently discounted on Amazon. View Deal

Save up to 33% on Asus monitor, laptops and more

Asus devices are getting big discounts on Amazon today, including savings of $90 on an Asus router, $300 on a ZenBook 3 and $219 on a ROG gaming monitor. Take your pick and save!View Deal

Sphero R2-D2 - $50 off

Now $129 (was $179.99)

Bleep and bloop around with the app-enabled R2-D2 droid, now available at a sizeable 28% discount. This is one of the best connected toys we've ever played with, and we're sure you'll like it too.View Deal

Garmin vivosmart HR+ - 55% off

Now $89.99 (was $199.99)

This Garmin fitness tracker is getting a huge price drop for Black Friday on Amazon. You only pay $89 for a GPS-equipped tracker that will help you burn off those holiday calories.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Unlocked

Now $574 (was $724.99)

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is one of the best phones out there, and over the past several months, it has been getting some of the best discounts around. This same low price has appeared in the past, but it doesn't last long, and it's definitely worth the price.View Deal

Nintendo Switch is now available for order

Now available for $299 (while it lasts)

Surprise, you can find the Nintendo Switch console in stock for Black Friday through Amazon. The popular video game system with Zelda, Mario and more is finally being sold. Finally.View Deal

Samsung 4K Smart TVs - 49- to 82- inches

Now $697 to start (was $1,199) - 42% off

Amazon has a whole host of smart Samsung 4K TVs on sale with huge discounts. The 49-inch model is 42% off for a total savings of $502 and a final price of $697.99. The 65-inch model also has a great discount, going from its usual price of $2,199 down to the current price of $1,297.99.View Deal

DJI Spark mini drone

Now $399 (was $499) - 20% off

DJI makes some of the best consumer drones on the market, but they can be pretty expensive. Saving $100 makes them a lot more palatable for the wallet, and that's exactly what the mini and highly capable DJI Spark is doing right now.View Deal

RAVPower 20100 Portable Charger

Now $49 (was $109) - 54% off

This USB-C charger is on sale for $49 and it's one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals for a portable battery charger. It charges 75% faster than average power banks and is 54% off.View Deal

New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet Variety Pack

Now $129 (was $199) - 35% off

It's funny how two Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablets still cost a fraction of the price of a new iPad, and this Black Friday deal is a testament to that. Get them for $70 off in a variety of colors.View Deal

Fire HD 8 tablet 16GB with Alexa

Now $49 (was $79) - 38% off

When it's time for good deals, Amazon loves to put its products at the front of the pack. The Fire HD 8 is often one of those devices. Black Friday is no exception, as it's currently 38% off its list price, making it an incredibly affordable tablet.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot + Fire TV Stick

Now $54.98 (was $89) - 39% off

We dig the Echo Dot and love our Amazon TV Stick, and we think you'll love both for a cheaper price on Black Friday thanks to this Amazon bundle fit for your television room.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 25

Now $179 (was $299) - 40% off

With smartphones dropping the headphone jack left and right, there's never been a better time to pick up a pair of wireless headphones. These are stand out Bluetooth headphones offering great sound quality with integrated noise cancellation, and don't forget about the huge 40% off discount, too.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book

Now $1,600 (was $2,699) - 41% off

The Surface Book 2 might be the latest thing from Microsoft, but you can nab the company's first ever laptop for a huge discount. Many different models are on sale, but this is one of the beefier versions, and comes at a fantastic discount. View Deal

Amazon devices are up to 30% off today

Save up to 30% off the original price

The pre-owned deals are strong with Amazon devices, from the newer Echo smart speakers down to the classic Kindle ereaders. It's an early Black Friday if you're buying second-hand.View Deal

iPhone X cases and accessories

Up to 50% off their regular prices

You just paid $999, so don't pay any more than you have to for iPhone X cases and all of the accessories you need for your brand new, very delicate all-screen Apple iPhone X.View Deal

Garmin vívosmart HR Activity Tracker

Now $69 (was $149) - 53% off

Wearables are still an expensive niche product, but thanks to these pre-Black Friday deals you can get a great fitness tracker from Garmin for way less than $100.

View Deal

Amazon Prime and Black Friday

Amazon Prime, the exclusive membership service from Amazon, is always a must-have on Black Friday. It has major perks, like free two-day shipping, and members sometimes get exclusive deals tailored for Prime users.

Beyond shipping, you can get early access to the Lightning Deals on Amazon that don't stick around for very long. In other cases you might get extra discounts on prices that have dropped already, or you might get deals that don't apply to non-Prime members. (Prime members got the first crack at the Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Show, for example.)

It's hard to make Amazon Black Friday predictions, but generally speaking you're at an advantage if you sign up for Amazon Prime (the retailer always wants to boost those subscription numbers after all).

At the moment a subscription costs you $99 a year, or slightly more if you go month-to-month, and of course there are a host of other benefits besides improved access to the Black Friday deals. Amazon even runs its own deals day exclusively for Prime members every summer.

You get access to the Netflix-style Amazon Prime Video, the Spotify-style Amazon Prime Music, and a ton of cloud space to store your digital photos as well. All that and more, and faster delivery times throughout the year as well.

Head over to Amazon.com/prime to start your free trial!

Amazon Lightning Deals

Amazon loves its Lightning Deals: as the name suggests, these are very short-lived offers that usually involve items where the stock is low, so if you don't jump in when you've got the chance, you might miss out.

Don't feel pressured into deals you don't feel sure about - just be aware that Lightning Deals aren't going to stick around. The advantage is that, as they're only available for a short period of time, they often offer some very tasty discounts - often up to 50 or 60% of the regular retail price.

In the words of Amazon, a Lightning Deal is "a promotion in which a limited number of discounts are offered on an item for a short period of time", and you can usually find them on the Today's Deals page. As we mentioned above, Prime members get early access to the Lightning Deals on Amazon.

Be sure to check back each day to see the latest Amazon Lightning Deal!

Amazon Black Friday 2017 predictions and ads

Amazon is already giving us a pretty good idea of what will be on sale for Black Friday itself, because a lot of great deals are already live. But, these are our predictions for what may still pop up during the sales event.

1. Amazon Echo Show

We expect major Amazon Echo deals, and there'll be no bigger item than the new Amazon Echo Show during Black Friday 2017. It's already offered discounts as much as $100 off in the past when purchased in pairs. With more Echo devices hitting the market, there will be plenty of deals on these and other Alexa-enabled gadgets.

2. Xbox One S bundle

Xbox One X will be the popular new console, so we fully expect the Xbox One S to see deep discounts and bundled with free games during Black Friday. It's more than Amazon just wanting to offload its inventory. Microsoft wants to keep making the system because it allows the company to have an entry-level video game console on sale. More Xbox One systems in buyers hands means more game sales, where the real money is made.

3. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the e-ink reader that impresses us the most, and it's almost always on sale during the holidays. It's currently on sale for $119 today, so you should see be able to get one even cheaper – if you want to wait.

4. 4K TVs

We can't get enough of Amazon Black Friday TV deals, and it's where we predict that you'll see price cuts by hundreds of dollars. It happened last year, and we fully expect better specs via deeply discount 4K TV sets with HDR.

We'll continue to update our Amazon Black Friday guide, as the date approaches.

5. Galaxy S8 and Note 8

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 sit atop the throne of the Android market. Though the Galaxy S8 has regularly gotten killer deals since it launched, the Note 8 hasn’t seen any serious price drops to make it a less painful purchase. But Black Friday may be an opportunity for both to get great discounts, especially as Amazon has previously offered some of the best prices on the Galaxy S8 so far.

6. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Google's new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL won't have been on the market for long when Black Friday rolls around, but it will be no surprise for some small discounts or bundle deals to show up on Amazon.

7. iPhone 7

It's too soon to expect insane deals on the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, but the previous generation of iPhones is fair game for Black Friday. Dropped prices will make it easier than ever to pick up an iPhone 7.

8. Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote

Black Friday is an incredibly popular time to pick up a new TV, and 4K is the current craze. It's likely Amazon will use the shopping day as an opportunity to push it's 4K-ready Fire TV streaming device, either with discounts or bundled with new 4K TVs.

9. Wearable sales for days

While 2017 might have seemed like a pretty quiet year for wearables, there were more than a few notable new additions like the Fitbit Ionic and Samsung Gear Sport. Black Friday is a great time of year for Amazon to clear its warehouse of unsold electronics and we predict there's a heap of smartwatches and activity trackers that will get giant price cuts. With the Apple Watch Series 3 being the newest thing from the Cupertino company, you can also expect the Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 being sold in droves at deep discounts.

Amazon Black Friday deals from last year

Ahead of Black Friday 2017, here are the best deals we saw during Black Friday last year, just to whet your appetite for this year's extravaganza.

PS4 Black Friday deals - we didn't have the supercharged PS4 Pro to drool over a year ago, but we did have the newer PS4 Slim console bundled with Uncharted 4. The Sony's video game system with a 500GB hard drive and free game cost $250.

Xbox One/One S Black Friday deals - last year the Xbox One X was just a rumor, but Amazon treated buyers to the 1TB Xbox One S console bundled with Gear of War 4 for just $250. That made it $50 than it normally was.

Amazon Black Friday laptop deals - there were a host of computing deals last year, including $100 off the prior year's MacBook Pro, whether you wanted the 15-inch or 13-inch versions with a Retina display. The 12-inch MacBook saw a $100 price cut, starting at just $1,199 during Black Friday.

Amazon Black Friday headphone deals - audiophiles were certainly spoiled during Black Friday a few months ago, with $80 off of the Beats Solo3 headphones. Although Beats is a now an Apple company, their headphones were on sale for Black Friday. Maybe that will happen again in 2017.

Camera Black Friday deals - You were a winner if you wanted Canon DSLR or GoPro action camera discounts on Black Friday. The Canon 80D EOS camera experienced a $400 price cut to just $1,399 on Amazon, and GoPro Hero deals were plentiful, with the entry-level version starting at under $100 for the first time.

Phone Black Friday deals - Amazon is just getting started with Amazon Prime Phone deals, and that made things cheap if you were looking for a budget Android phone. The Moto G4 with 32GB of storage – our favorite affordable phone last year – for just $139.

Smart Home Black Friday deals - Amazon Echo deals were popular for Black Friday, with the new product category for many buyers seeing a $40 discount. Instead of paying full price for the flagship smart speaker with Alexa, Amazon was asking for a mere $139 in the US. This year, we expect Amazon Echo Show to go on sale with specs that include a helpful display.

Amazon Black Friday TV deals - There's no bigger big ticket item on Amazon during Black Friday than a brand new flat-screen TV. Forgot HDTVs, we're talking about 4K televisions with HDR. We really liked the LG 55-inch 4K OLED set for $1,797 and the Samsung 40-inch UN40KU6300 at a very affordable $347 – a great value for any budget.

Wearable Black Friday deals - Fitbit and Apple Watch deals are hot on Black Friday through Amazon, with the retailer rivaling the sales at Target last year. You were able to save the most money (more than $70) if you went with the older Apple Watch Series 1. We're hoping the year-old Apple Watch 2 will be on sale via Amazon for Black Friday 2017.

Amazon on Black Friday 2017: what you need to know

Even though it has its own Prime discount day of sales, Amazon still goes all-in when it comes to Black Friday, and few retailers can match it for the breath or size of its discounts. If you're looking for Black Friday deals, you need to include Amazon on your list.

While the deals are great, sometimes it's hard to get to them, thanks to Amazon's notoriously cluttered interface - and hopefully, that's where we come in. We'll highlight the best offers for you to save you a lot of clicking and scrolling around.

We've been given a sneak preview of some of the Black Friday 2017 discounts that Amazon's planning, and while we can't share them with you yet, there are some treats in store - from short-term Lightning Deals to major discounts on hot gadgets that will run through Black Friday and beyond.