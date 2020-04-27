Apple's iPhone SE 2020 deal cuts the price down to just $229

Score a cheap iPhone deal with this limited-time offer from Apple. You can save up to $170 on the iPhone SE 2020 when you trade-in an eligible device. That brings the cost of the affordable smartphone down to just $229, which is a fantastic price for an all-new iPhone.

After you purchase the iPhone SE, you'll get a trade-in email that explains how to get your old device ready to ship. Apple will send you a trade-in kit that includes a box and prepaid shipping label with instructions on how to prep your old device. After you ship your phone within 14 days, Apple will credit your original payment.



This is a fantastic deal if you have an older device to trade-in and an incredible price for a feature-rich iPhone. You can purchase the iPhone SE unlocked or choose a carrier plan from AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and Verizon.

You can save up to $170 on the all-new iPhone SE when you trade-in an eligible device. The 2020 iPhone SE packs a 4.7-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip and is available in black, white, and Product Red.

