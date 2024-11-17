Live
Black Friday 2024 deals are coming – these are the 70+ best early offers as picked by a deals expert
Retailers aren't waiting for November 29 to slash prices
This year's Black Friday sale doesn't officially start till November 29 and will end on December 2, which is the date for Cyber Monday. Retailers, however, haven't got the memo – we saw discounts popping up as early as the end of October this year and they were labelled 'early' Black Friday deals. Go figure!
The Lenovo Black Friday sale was one of those that started in October, but Samsung is also pushing Black Friday deals in flash sales that pop up every now and then, keeping shoppers on their toes. Amazon's Black Friday sale kicks off November 19 to run for two weeks until Cyber Monday!
I was part of the TechRadar Australia team that first covered the local Black Friday sales in November 2017 and have been doing it ever since. Seven years on and I suppose it's fair to say I've become a bit of an expert in spotting a really good offer. So stick with me as I find all the best early Black Friday 2024 deals in Australia in the lead up to November 29, when I will be bringing you the best 'official' Black Friday deals live as well.
Retailers with Black Friday sales in Australia
- Amazon: deals on smart home tech, phones, headphones and more
- Bose: discounts on refurbished headphones and speakers
- CameraPro: discounts on top-rated cameras and lenses
- Dell Australia: low prices every day, plus price-matching guarantees
- Dyson: savings on the best cordless vacuums cleaners
- eBay Australia: bigger discounts if you're an eBay Plus member
- HP Australia: massive savings on Pavilion, Envy and Omen laptops
- JB Hi-Fi: typically stacks of discounts on laptops, phones, TVs and more
- Kogan: up to 65% off tech and electronics
- Lenovo Australia: up to 55% off select Lenovo laptops and 2-in-1s
- Lovehoney: up to 70% off selected items
- Myer: offers on premium tech, beauty, fashion, appliances and more
- Samsung: offers on phones, tablets, monitors and appliances
- Secretlab: discounts on gaming chairs
- The Good Guys: discounts on whitegoods, laptops, phones and more
- The Shaver Shop: savings on personal care and grooming products
Black Friday 2024 deals – my top picks
Save AU$154.99
While there's no doubt the Dyson Airwrap is a fantastic hair-styling tool, it is quite expensive. You can get a really good alternative for a fraction of the price if you opt for the Shark FlexStyle instead. While this Amazon deal is great, it's also available for the same price at the Bing Lee eBay store, where you can get it for an extra AU$30 off if you are an eBay Plus member, or sign up for a free trial.
Save AU$301
It's our favourite budget vacuum cleaner, taking up a spot in our best cordless stick vacuum buying guide even though we've not been able to test it ourselves. User reviews are glowing though, and we trust the people who love this machine. For quick and daily vacuuming, this is great and excellent value as it's back to its all-time low price.
Save AU$1,073 after cashback
The original EOS R6 was already one of our favourite mirrorless cameras, and the Mark II has usurped that spot without a fight. It's one of Canon's faster cameras and with plenty of AF tracking modes and is ideally suited for the enthusiast photographer. It's an absolute powerhouse, with up to 8 stops of IBIS with stabilised lenses, 40fps continuous shooting and really good low-light performance too. Be sure to register your purchase with Canon to redeem AU$300 in cashback to maximise your savings.
Save AU$225
This sonic electric toothbrush only just launched in Australia – on October 29 to be precise – and we weren't expecting any kind of discount right away, but this 50% off is most welcome. This is a talking toothbrush that uses bone-conduction tech to provide vocal feedback in real time so you brush exactly you ought to. It's cutting-edge stuff in oral hygiene and you'll get three replacement cleaning heads in the box too.
Laptops & PC peripherals
Apple has no longer sells the M3 MacBook Pro, and instead is taking orders for the new M4 model. This means the older M3 models are seeing a discount, such as this deal that takes 12% off the still fantastic M3 Max powered machine. Amazon lists the old RRP, so erroneously suggests a 22% discount.
While it's not quite the most powerful MacBook on the market – the new M4 chips take that mantle now – the M3 Max is more than enough for most users, and is currently 11% cheaper than pre-ordering the same spec in the newer model. That might not seem like much, but it's a decent discount if you don't need to stay cutting edge.
HP Chromebook x360 14-inch 2-in-1: was AU$799 now AU$447 at HP
Save AU$352
This basic Chromebook (model 14b-cd0001TU) is currently on sale at HP, with 44% off. It's a step up from the more basic models and has 8GB of RAM plus a touchscreen that can be folded back and used like a tablet. HP also rates it for up to 10 hours of battery life, making it a great option for day-to-day use.
The IdeaPad Pro 5i features the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, loads of RAM and a 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800), IPS, 100% sRGB, 400-nit display. The laptop also has a large 84Wh battery and a facial recognition webcam. Our colleagues over at Tom's Hardware were impressed in their Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i review, and it's a great buy at 35% off.
This compact machine has a decently powerful AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU paired with 16GB of RAM, and can happily take on any everyday tasks. It's also got premium extras such as a 16:10 (1920 x 1200) 13.3-inch touchscreen display with a high 400 nit brightness and 100% sRGB colour reproduction, and a facial recognition webcam. Not bad for 35% off.
With a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU combined with an RTX 3050 GPU (and the 140W of USB-C power needed to run them), the Yoga Pro 7 is ready to handle heavy workloads. It also features a very nice 14.5-inch 3K (3072 x 1920) display with a 400-nit brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour, plus extras like a IR facial recognition webcam and fast Wi-Fi 6E.
Save AU$802
This laptop pairs a decently powerful RTX 4050 GPU with a 144Hz, 1920 x 1080 display to give smooth gaming at an affordable price. Officeworks doesn't show a discount, but it's 38% off RRP, cheaper than the next best price and a solid deal considering the spec.
Save AU$600
This ultra-wide curved gaming monitor gives you a cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio on an OLED panel with a 175Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time and 250-nit brightness. While the Alienware AW3423DWF might be the slightly better gaming monitor, it is also a little bit more expensive even after a discount.
Save AU$140
Not too big, not too small either – this 32-inch curved monitor is well worth considering if you want a QHD panel with HDR10 support for under AU$300. And there's free shipping too. For your money, you get a 165Hz display with a 1ms response time, plus AMD FreeSync support as well.
Want a wider version? The G5 34-inch UWQHD model is also discounted at the moment, from AU$589 to AU$399. If you'd prefer the 16:9 27-inch model, that's down from AU$369 to AU$209.
Save AU$400
We've seen Mwave slash the price on this Gigabyte workhorse before, so it's no surprise there's AU$400 off ahead of Black Friday already. Whether this will get cheaper is anyone's guess, but it's still worth considering at this price. The 32-inch IPS display has a smooth 144Hz refresh rate with 400 nits of peak brightness. It's a solid and dependable 4K monitor.
Save AU$36.95
This ergonomic vertical mouse is perfect for small hands and is set up just right to encourage better posture, thus reducing aches along the wrist, shoulder and shoulder blade. I have been using one for a while now and I absolutely swear by it! While we've seen the Black colourway drop to AU$68, it's still worth considering even at full price.
Save AU$40.23
Compact, lightweight and comfort under the palm, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S is a great mouse. It charges via USB and the battery can last months, depending on use. It's pairs quickly via Bluetooth, with a range of up to 10m away from your computer... not that we foresee anyone doing so. Note that this is the PC version (Mac-compatible isn't discounted at the time of writing), with the pink colourway getting the highest price cut.
Save AU$80
If you’re looking to add a serious speed boost to your portable storage, you could do a hell of a lot worse than the Samsung T7 Shield 1TB SSD. Compatible with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles and more, there’s a lot of value in this small package, plus its got a protective covering that's IP65 water and dust resistant.
Smartphones & accessories
Save AU$400
Alongside a superb new design, excellent cameras and a powerful chipset, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL's focus on innovative new AI features means it's a great choice for your next phone upgrade – especially at this price. This discount is on the 128GB storage option, but if you're willing to part with a little more money, you can pick up the 256GB for AU$1,597.
Save AU$100.53
There's something about Nothing that makes you sit up and take notice... yeah, it's the design, isn't it? Even under the hood there's something going on, with a clean OS, great performance and battery life, plus a dial camera system that's not too shabby for the price. Right now, though, only the white colour option is discounted.
Save AU$27.88
This little MagSafe power bank is the perfect way to keep your iPhone (12 or newer) charged without needing to carry cables. The 5,000 mAh capacity is enough to bring most iPhones from 20% back to a full charge, and it’s small enough to slip in a pocket. The power bank is on sale for AU$36.11 using the code 0UTWUA7P.
NBN & mobile plans
Dodo | NBN 50 | AU$63.90p/m (first 12 months, then AU$83.90p/m)
Dodo is offering a huge discount of AU$20 per month for a whole year across all of its NBN plans, but we've picked the 50Mbps option as the best for most people as it offers plenty of speed for multiple people to connect at the same time to stream and download. The first year cost is by far the cheapest available right now, and nearly AU$500 cheaper than Telstra.
• Minimum cost: AU$63.90
• Total first year cost: AU$766.80
There’s no intro price discount on Buddy’s fastest NBN plan, but the big news is that the typical evening speed figure has increased from 600Mbps to a staggering 875Mbps, making it the second fastest in the country behind Swoop. We’ve long thought Buddy’s network was already capable of delivering such speeds based on real world customer reviews, so this is a welcome confirmation. What’s more, despite not reducing the price, Buddy’s NBN 1000 plan remains the outright cheapest in the country.
• AU$99 minimum cost
• AU$1,188 yearly cost
Consoles & games
Save AU$250
Back to the price it was through most of October, the latest Quest VR headset now comes bundled with one game to get you started. Considering I've not seen this bundle drop any lower than AU$799, I'm not convinced we'll see a better price when Amazon does kick off its official Black Friday sale, so don't dally if you want to experience the world of VR or are keen to upgrade.
Save AU$50.95
It might be a measly 9% price drop, but let's not scorn it. Chances are we will see a better discount on the Switch OLED when the actual sales starts, but if you can't wait, take advantage of this AU$50 saving and get gaming on one of the nicest screens on a handheld console.
Save AU$34.95
We called this fourth Dragon Age title "a mightily impressive return to the fantasy series" in our 4-star review, and although it was only released a couple of weeks back on Nov 1, it's now available with a sweet 32% off the RRP at Amazon AU (which matches the mega online retailer's preorder price). Available on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
TVs & soundbars
Harnessing QD-OLED display technology to its max, Samsung's fantastic flagship OLED telly's anti-glare feature is the headline here. It's no slouch when it comes to performance either, with great gaming credentials to give its LG counterpart a run for its money.
A terrific discount on TCL's latest QD Mini-LED which we said was "easily one of the most impressive budget mini-LED TVs you can buy" at its full price. Shaving off over a grand from that price makes this an even easier telly to recommend.
Other sizes:
• 75-inch for AU$3,995 AU$2,170
Save AU$649
Undoubtedly a fine option for most homes (we still haven't had a chance to fully review it) the Samsung S90D promises to serve up excellent brightness and colour reproduction thanks to its OLED panel. It's also a bit of a looker too, we have to admit. This one may go lower during Black Friday itself, but this small saving is well worth your attention.
Save AU$870
'Budget' TVs have certainly closed the gap, performance wise, with the flagship TVs of the world in 2024 and the Hisense U7N (along with the TCL C855 further up) is a prime example of that. It's not quite best-in-class, admittedly, but for the price, we can't imagine anyone will be disappointed. Colours are vibrant, brightness is good and it has an excellent suite of gaming features. Read our full Hisense U7N review for more details.
Delivering Dolby Atmos sound at a relatively affordable price, this Sony soundbar is a feature-packed option offering dynamic sound with clear dialogue. For your money, you also get Bluetooth connectivity and AirPlay 2 support, plus HDMI eARC support is also available. That's pretty good value for money right there.
Save AU$675
One of the best soundbars to be released this year, the Samsung Q990D represents the easiest way to get Dolby Atmos at home. It delivers a powerful, engaging sound with crisp, clear dialogue. And thanks to its rear surrounds, the enveloping Atmos effect is as authentic as they come. At full price it is expensive, but this saving fixes that. We have seen it go lower, so it may come down further during Black Friday.
Save AU$119.04
Bose's compact Dolby Atmos soundbar delivers a surprisingly big sound considering its size. Fortunately, that big sound doesn't overpower other aspects of a presentation, such as dialogue, which instead comes through with great clarity. Streaming support is good, and it can be paired with a subwoofer (sold separately) to increase low-end oomph. This was AU$599 not that long ago, so if you can wait, it's highly possible the price will drop again.
Streaming services & devices
This recently upgraded model of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best-value streaming sticks, especially for Amazon customers who appreciate Alexa. It supports 4K ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos audio – plus cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Use it to access popular streaming subscriptions like Netflix, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus and more.
Hubbl Hub | was AU$99 now AU$49.50 at Hubbl
Save AU$49.50
Give your smart TV an instant upgrade with Hubbl Hub, a powerhouse streaming device that lets you browse multiple services in one place. Use your Hubbl account to manage and pay for a variety of streaming services and never deal with separate logins again. You can save some money by stacking selected services and paying for them through your Hubbl account. Usually priced at AU$99, this Black Friday deal slashes 50% off the RRP, bringing the Hubbl Hub down to its lowest price ever! If you've had your eye on a Hubbl Hub, now's the time to buy.
Headphones & speakers
Save AU$80
Despite there being a fourth iteration, the UE Boom 3 is an excellent party speaker, pumping out powerful sound for its deceptively small size. It’s also waterproof and dustproof with an IP67 rating, and can withstand some knocking about with its rugged design. If you want to blast your favourite tunes by the pool, you can currently pick up either the Night Black colourway, the Sunset Red option or the Ultraviolet Purple for AU$149 on Amazon, which is the best price at the time of writing.
Save AU$25.95
I suspect this price is going to drop soon, but even with a tiny discount, the JBL Flip 6 is worth it. It's has big sound from a very small package. And while it lacks flashy features like voice control, you get a rugged and very portable speaker that punches well above its weight with bassy sound. Available in Blue and Black colourways at this discounted price.