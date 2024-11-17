Black Friday 2024 deals are coming – these are the 70+ best early offers as picked by a deals expert

This year's Black Friday sale doesn't officially start till November 29 and will end on December 2, which is the date for Cyber Monday. Retailers, however, haven't got the memo – we saw discounts popping up as early as the end of October this year and they were labelled 'early' Black Friday deals. Go figure!

The Lenovo Black Friday sale was one of those that started in October, but Samsung is also pushing Black Friday deals in flash sales that pop up every now and then, keeping shoppers on their toes. Amazon's Black Friday sale kicks off November 19 to run for two weeks until Cyber Monday!

I was part of the TechRadar Australia team that first covered the local Black Friday sales in November 2017 and have been doing it ever since. Seven years on and I suppose it's fair to say I've become a bit of an expert in spotting a really good offer. So stick with me as I find all the best early Black Friday 2024 deals in Australia in the lead up to November 29, when I will be bringing you the best 'official' Black Friday deals live as well.

Retailers with Black Friday sales in Australia

Deals picked by Deals picked by Sharmishta Sarkar Managing Editor (APAC) I started at TechRadar as the Australian Deals Editor in 2016 and have covered every major sale, including EOFY, Prime Day and Boxing Day since then. So I've figured out what to look for when shopping for a good deal. I'm using that knowledge to help you find the best Black Friday deals this year, uncovering the bargains you don't want to miss.

Black Friday 2024 deals – my top picks

Shark FlexStyle: was AU $449.99 now AU $295 at Amazon AU Save AU$154.99 While there's no doubt the Dyson Airwrap is a fantastic hair-styling tool, it is quite expensive. You can get a really good alternative for a fraction of the price if you opt for the Shark FlexStyle instead. While this Amazon deal is great, it's also available for the same price at the Bing Lee eBay store, where you can get it for an extra AU$30 off if you are an eBay Plus member, or sign up for a free trial.

Shark Cordless Vacuum with Self Cleaning Brushroll (IZ102): was AU $549 now AU $248 at Amazon AU Save AU$301 It's our favourite budget vacuum cleaner, taking up a spot in our best cordless stick vacuum buying guide even though we've not been able to test it ourselves. User reviews are glowing though, and we trust the people who love this machine. For quick and daily vacuuming, this is great and excellent value as it's back to its all-time low price.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II (body): was AU $4,149 now AU $3,076 at CameraPro Save AU$1,073 after cashback The original EOS R6 was already one of our favourite mirrorless cameras, and the Mark II has usurped that spot without a fight. It's one of Canon's faster cameras and with plenty of AF tracking modes and is ideally suited for the enthusiast photographer. It's an absolute powerhouse, with up to 8 stops of IBIS with stabilised lenses, 40fps continuous shooting and really good low-light performance too. Be sure to register your purchase with Canon to redeem AU$300 in cashback to maximise your savings.

Oclean X Ultra S: was AU $449.95 now AU $224.95 at Shaver Shop Save AU$225 This sonic electric toothbrush only just launched in Australia – on October 29 to be precise – and we weren't expecting any kind of discount right away, but this 50% off is most welcome. This is a talking toothbrush that uses bone-conduction tech to provide vocal feedback in real time so you brush exactly you ought to. It's cutting-edge stuff in oral hygiene and you'll get three replacement cleaning heads in the box too.

Laptops & PC peripherals

HP Chromebook x360 14-inch 2-in-1: was AU$799 now AU$447 at HP

Save AU$352 This basic Chromebook (model 14b-cd0001TU) is currently on sale at HP, with 44% off. It's a step up from the more basic models and has 8GB of RAM plus a touchscreen that can be folded back and used like a tablet. HP also rates it for up to 10 hours of battery life, making it a great option for day-to-day use.

Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G8: was AU $1,799 now AU $1,199 at Mwave Save AU$600 This ultra-wide curved gaming monitor gives you a cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio on an OLED panel with a 175Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time and 250-nit brightness. While the Alienware AW3423DWF might be the slightly better gaming monitor, it is also a little bit more expensive even after a discount.

Gigabyte M32U 31.5-inch 4K gaming monitor: was AU $1,199 now AU $799 at Mwave Save AU$400 We've seen Mwave slash the price on this Gigabyte workhorse before, so it's no surprise there's AU$400 off ahead of Black Friday already. Whether this will get cheaper is anyone's guess, but it's still worth considering at this price. The 32-inch IPS display has a smooth 144Hz refresh rate with 400 nits of peak brightness. It's a solid and dependable 4K monitor.

Logitech Lift: was AU $129.95 now AU $93 at Amazon AU Save AU$36.95 This ergonomic vertical mouse is perfect for small hands and is set up just right to encourage better posture, thus reducing aches along the wrist, shoulder and shoulder blade. I have been using one for a while now and I absolutely swear by it! While we've seen the Black colourway drop to AU$68, it's still worth considering even at full price.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3S: was AU $139.95 now AU $99.72 at Amazon AU Save AU$40.23 Compact, lightweight and comfort under the palm, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S is a great mouse. It charges via USB and the battery can last months, depending on use. It's pairs quickly via Bluetooth, with a range of up to 10m away from your computer... not that we foresee anyone doing so. Note that this is the PC version (Mac-compatible isn't discounted at the time of writing), with the pink colourway getting the highest price cut.

Samsung T7 Shield 1TB portable ssd: was AU $299 now AU $219 at Amazon AU Save AU$80 If you’re looking to add a serious speed boost to your portable storage, you could do a hell of a lot worse than the Samsung T7 Shield 1TB SSD. Compatible with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles and more, there’s a lot of value in this small package, plus its got a protective covering that's IP65 water and dust resistant.

Smartphones & accessories

Nothing Phone (2a): was AU $529 now AU $428.47 at Amazon AU Save AU$100.53 There's something about Nothing that makes you sit up and take notice... yeah, it's the design, isn't it? Even under the hood there's something going on, with a clean OS, great performance and battery life, plus a dial camera system that's not too shabby for the price. Right now, though, only the white colour option is discounted.

Anker 321 MagGo wireless power bank: was AU $63.99 now AU $36.11 at Amazon AU Save AU$27.88 This little MagSafe power bank is the perfect way to keep your iPhone (12 or newer) charged without needing to carry cables. The 5,000 mAh capacity is enough to bring most iPhones from 20% back to a full charge, and it’s small enough to slip in a pocket. The power bank is on sale for AU$36.11 using the code 0UTWUA7P.

NBN & mobile plans

Dodo | NBN 50 | AU$63.90p/m (first 12 months, then AU$83.90p/m) Dodo is offering a huge discount of AU$20 per month for a whole year across all of its NBN plans, but we've picked the 50Mbps option as the best for most people as it offers plenty of speed for multiple people to connect at the same time to stream and download. The first year cost is by far the cheapest available right now, and nearly AU$500 cheaper than Telstra. • Minimum cost: AU$63.90

• Total first year cost: AU$766.80

Buddy | NBN 1000 | AU$99p/m There’s no intro price discount on Buddy’s fastest NBN plan, but the big news is that the typical evening speed figure has increased from 600Mbps to a staggering 875Mbps, making it the second fastest in the country behind Swoop. We’ve long thought Buddy’s network was already capable of delivering such speeds based on real world customer reviews, so this is a welcome confirmation. What’s more, despite not reducing the price, Buddy’s NBN 1000 plan remains the outright cheapest in the country. • AU$99 minimum cost

• AU$1,188 yearly cost

Consoles & games

Meta Quest 3 (512GB) + Batman: Arkham Shadow: was AU $1,049.99 now AU $799.99 at Amazon AU Save AU$250 Back to the price it was through most of October, the latest Quest VR headset now comes bundled with one game to get you started. Considering I've not seen this bundle drop any lower than AU$799, I'm not convinced we'll see a better price when Amazon does kick off its official Black Friday sale, so don't dally if you want to experience the world of VR or are keen to upgrade.

Nintendo Switch OLED (white): was AU $539.95 now AU $489 at Amazon AU Save AU$50.95 It might be a measly 9% price drop, but let's not scorn it. Chances are we will see a better discount on the Switch OLED when the actual sales starts, but if you can't wait, take advantage of this AU$50 saving and get gaming on one of the nicest screens on a handheld console.

TVs & soundbars

Samsung S90D (55-inch): was AU $3,299 now AU $2,650 at Appliance Central Save AU$649 Undoubtedly a fine option for most homes (we still haven't had a chance to fully review it) the Samsung S90D promises to serve up excellent brightness and colour reproduction thanks to its OLED panel. It's also a bit of a looker too, we have to admit. This one may go lower during Black Friday itself, but this small saving is well worth your attention.

Hisense U7N (65-inch): was AU $2,295 now AU $1,425 at Appliance Central Save AU$870 'Budget' TVs have certainly closed the gap, performance wise, with the flagship TVs of the world in 2024 and the Hisense U7N (along with the TCL C855 further up) is a prime example of that. It's not quite best-in-class, admittedly, but for the price, we can't imagine anyone will be disappointed. Colours are vibrant, brightness is good and it has an excellent suite of gaming features. Read our full Hisense U7N review for more details.

Samsung HW-Q990D: was AU $1,995 now AU $1,320 at Appliance Central Save AU$675 One of the best soundbars to be released this year, the Samsung Q990D represents the easiest way to get Dolby Atmos at home. It delivers a powerful, engaging sound with crisp, clear dialogue. And thanks to its rear surrounds, the enveloping Atmos effect is as authentic as they come. At full price it is expensive, but this saving fixes that. We have seen it go lower, so it may come down further during Black Friday.

Bose Smart Soundbar 600: was AU $799 now AU $679.96 at Amazon AU Save AU$119.04 Bose's compact Dolby Atmos soundbar delivers a surprisingly big sound considering its size. Fortunately, that big sound doesn't overpower other aspects of a presentation, such as dialogue, which instead comes through with great clarity. Streaming support is good, and it can be paired with a subwoofer (sold separately) to increase low-end oomph. This was AU$599 not that long ago, so if you can wait, it's highly possible the price will drop again.

Streaming services & devices

Hubbl Hub | was AU$99 now AU$49.50 at Hubbl

Save AU$49.50 Give your smart TV an instant upgrade with Hubbl Hub, a powerhouse streaming device that lets you browse multiple services in one place. Use your Hubbl account to manage and pay for a variety of streaming services and never deal with separate logins again. You can save some money by stacking selected services and paying for them through your Hubbl account. Usually priced at AU$99, this Black Friday deal slashes 50% off the RRP, bringing the Hubbl Hub down to its lowest price ever! If you've had your eye on a Hubbl Hub, now's the time to buy.

