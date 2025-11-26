<a id="elk-f879e0a7-6f15-474e-b2af-91b617091e5d"></a><h2 id="black-friday-laptop-deals-are-here">Black Friday laptop deals are here</h2>\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="04917e2a-6f26-4716-9802-ce06bff55be6"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="cBPgyFdhPvSsQTH2axFZha" name="acer-predator-helios-16s-deals-hero" alt="Acer Predator Helios 16 AI gaming laptop against a grey TechRadar deals background" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/cBPgyFdhPvSsQTH2axFZha.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="46270e50-c31f-4377-969b-be1542744e95">Morning all, and welcome to our live coverage of Black Friday laptop deals in Australia.</p><p>Black Friday officially lands on November 28 this year, but the sales have already started to roll in from the big brands and retailers. Some of them are genuinely great prices on machines I have been watching for months.</p><p>Others are... less impressive....</p><p>And that's what this live blog is here for. I spent the year tracking laptop prices and promos so I have a clear idea of what a fair street price looks like, and what a real discount is versus an inflated RRP.</p><p>To vet a deal, I check its recent price history and prices during previous sales to see whether it is actually a saving worth caring about.</p><p>Laptops are usually at their most competitive around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but the volume of configurations, coupon codes and, uh, creative pricing strategies from sellers can make it hard to know where to start.</p><p>But fear not, as I will highlight the offers that stand out for value, not just the biggest percentage claims, whether you are after an affordable machine for work or study, a creator laptop with a colour accurate screen or a gaming rig from budgets big to small.</p><p>Behind the scenes I will be living in the glow of spreadsheets across four displays, and I will keep updating this page right through the Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday.</p><p>So bookmark this page and check it regularly to see the latest price changes and new deals.</p>\n\n<ul id="c255b64a-8307-44fa-80a4-8effc8eed71b"><li><a href="#main"><strong>Go back to top&#128314;</strong></a></li></ul>\n