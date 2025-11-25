<a id="elk-d10a9b3a-bde8-4df2-b6a7-646748d6a80b"></a><h2 id="let-s-take-a-look-at-the-amazon-uk-black-friday-sale">Let's take a look at the Amazon UK Black Friday sale</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="44ea1c1c-99f7-4e5c-b323-bf71a8fb65cd"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="dpopftzEgqThLBH3ccab3b" name="amazon-black-friday-deals-uk-2025-header-1" alt="Collage of tech from the Amazon UK Black Friday sale" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/dpopftzEgqThLBH3ccab3b.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="9452f606-8b90-4412-a131-406e985a247d">Hello and thanks for joining me for my coverage of this year's Amazon UK Black Friday sale. The retailer kick off its event last week and the deals have remained pretty consistent ever since, but as the day itself draws nearer, I'm sure more people out there are going to check out, so there's a risk of popular items selling out soon. That could apply to many of the best deals I've picked out right here, so if anything has caught your eye, think about acting sooner rather than later. I'll be sharing all of my top picks for you right here.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>