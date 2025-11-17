\n<p id="a366b20c-aa27-4675-b527-1ac9a31a9f5b">Good morning and welcome to the frantic shopping spree that is Amazon's Black Friday 2025 sale. My team and I are up and about early, scouring Amazon AU to find all the best deals.</p><p>And guess what? Practically all the vacuum cleaners that we would have recommended are at all-time low prices! What a start to the sale &ndash; time to suck up those savings, eh!</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Sorry, bad puns aside, and excellent prices on vacuums aside, most other tech items I've seen good discounts on aren't necessarily what we saw during the two Prime Day sales this year. That's a little disappointing, but I'll be here all the way till December 1, highlighting some of the best deals.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Happy shopping!</p>\n