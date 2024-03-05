Lenovo Legion R45w-30 review: A large ultrawide that doesn’t cost the earth

A fantastic value ultrawide monitor, the Lenovo Legion R45w-30 provides some of the best bang for the buck with a massive screen, coupled with great detail. It’s also sharp in games and offers marvelous immersion, as well as being easy to put together and looking good, too. Just watch out for its tinny speakers and iffy HDR performance.

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

Lenovo Legion R45w-30: One-minute review

It’s easy to see the appeal of ultrawide monitors, as long as you’ve got the space for them. You get loads of horizontal screen real estate to give you more screen space to use, and that can wrap around you to get you more immersion.

It’s also gotten to the point where you can get solidly specced choices that don’t cost the earth, relatively speaking, That’s where Lenovo is aiming to push their latest screen, the Legion R45w-30, which is one of the larger ultrawide panels available on the market today, and undercuts many of the best ultrawide monitors around in price by quite some distance in the name of offering a solid overall experience backed by a massive 44.5-inch screen.

Sure, its HDR performance is just okay, and the built-in speakers are far from impressive, but for the asking price you're getting a whole lot of monitor with great sharpness and a great selection of physical ports. If you want a desktop display that could feasibly pull double duty as a TV, the Legion R45w-30 is a worthy choice.

Legion R45w-30: Price & availability

(Image credit: Future)

How much does it cost? $999 / £799 / around $1,540

$999 / £799 / around $1,540 When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US and UK

The Lenovo Legion R45w-30 is available in both the UK and USA for reasonable sums of money compared to other ultrawides, and was subject to a handy discount in the UK this past Black Friday to bring its price down further.

It matches reasonably well against our top ultrawide monitor choice, the LG UltraGear 38GN950, which clocks in at a third more in price than this Lenovo option at £1200 or so (although since the UltraGear model is a bit older, you may be able to find it cheaper). That panel offers a smaller screen size and aspect ratio, but makes up for it with superior brightness and contrast. It lacks some other nice-to-have features though, including extra USB ports and a KVM switch, making this Lenovo choice especially good value.

Other options from the likes of Samsung are going to cost nearly double that of the Legion R45w-30, given they are OLED, making the Legion R45w-30 a rather great value-for-money choice in its category.

Value: 4 / 5

Legion R45w-30: Design

(Image credit: Future)

Easy setup

Plenty of connectivity options

Lackluster speakers

The Legion R45w-30 is a good-looking monitor, and carries a lot of presence when placed on my desk. It filled my 120cm desk entirely and offers a lot of display real estate for the price, that’s for sure. Its black plastic construction feels sturdy, and the flecks of metal across the base of the stand were a nice touch alongside the small Lenovo logo. The straightforward aesthetic means that it should fit well in virtually any setup, with looks to it that are far from being the most obnoxious.

On the topic of the stand, that’s especially sturdy - as it would have to be to support such a large monitor. The Legion R45w-30 is also especially easy to put together, and requires no tools to do so. This proves useful if you’re someone who has no dexterity in your hands (like me), so being able to put this Lenovo ultrawide together with very little effort was rather handy. You do have to be a bit stronger to put it on a VESA mount if you don’t want to use the included stand, though, and for that you’ll need to make sure you’ve got a stand that supports a monitor that weighs 8.3kg.

Legion R45w-30 Key Specs Panel size: 44.5 inches

Panel type: VA WLED

Resolution: 5120 x 1440

Brightness: 500 nits

Contrast: 3000:1

HDR: HDR400

Pixel response: 1ms

Refresh rate: 170Hz

Inputs: 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB-C upstream, 1x USB-B upstream, 3x USB-A downstream, 1x Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack

The scope for adjustment is decent, and you can tilt and pivot the Legion R45w-30 to your liking. It can swivel left and right up to 30 degrees, as well as being height adjustable with a range of five inches, while its tilt is between 5 and 22 degrees, which is useful for making sure you’re comfortable. Admittedly, in my time using the Legion R45w-30, the massive screen did take some getting used to.

The vast array of inputs on offer pushes the Legion R45w-30 up a lot in my estimations, given it also packs in some options you don’t usually see on more affordable panels. You get a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 as well as an Ethernet jack, a trifecta of USB-A downstream ports, a USB-C upstream and USB-B upstream, and finally a headphone jack. That gives you a lot of options for connecting additional devices, speakers, and multiple desktops or laptops.

There are built-in 3W speakers, but they aren’t the best, sounding thin and tinny overall (although they do offer a respectable max volume). You’ll definitely be thankful for the presence of that 3.5mm jack for easily connecting some external speakers to boost your audio performance.

Design: 4 / 5

Legion R45w-30: Features

(Image credit: Future)

Easy-to-navigate UI

KVM switch is useful

Decent range of digital settings

The OSD that the Legion R45w-30 provides is easy to navigate, especially with the mixture of buttons and a joystick to navigate through its numerous modes. Inside it, you can toggle between various HDR modes and profiles, and fiddle with more traditional settings such as brightness and contrast.

I did find myself pressing the wrong buttons inherently, but I'll admit that’s down to my own incompetence rather than the monitor's design. Having a joystick for navigating inside menus was a godsend though, and made my life a lot easier.

You even get access to a KVM switch, meaning you can have two devices connected to the Legion R45w-30 and use the same input devices. Switching over from my MacBook Pro to my desktop PC using the same peripherals (don’t worry, my keyboard has dual legend keycaps) was seamless. If you want to, you can also split sources on-screen by using either USB-C or the DP port with picture-in-picture, allowing you to work on two systems at the same time, which is a nice touch, and means you can take full advantage of the massive 44.5-inch display for multi-tasking. Features like this truly exhibit the purpose of an ultrawide panel for productivity workloads.

Features: 4 / 5

Legion R45w-30: Performance

Overall image quality is fantastic

Deep blacks and vibrant color reproduction in games

HDR performance is fairly weak

In testing the Lenovo Legion R45w-30, it provided some good detail and especially smooth output when running Counter-Strike 2, Assetto Corsa Competizione, and Forza Horizon 5, even if the latter would only run at 21:9, so it couldn’t take advantage of the full ultrawide 32:9 aspect ratio on offer.

Nonetheless, the Legion R45w-30 impressed me, with its good colors and responsive feel. Having never used an ultrawide panel for games for an extended period before, I can certainly see the appeal. ACC especially impressed me, with the entire cockpit of the GT3 Bentley Continental I was driving around Silverstone wrapped around me. Using such a wide monitor seemed to also take away the need to use the camera navigation buttons to move around, as I physically turned my head to take note of where competitors were. The Legion R45w-30 worked wonders for sim racing, not least when I moved from using an Xbox Elite 2 controller to my trusty Logitech G29 wheel.

(Image credit: Future)

It also proved to be much the same story when playing Dirt Rally 2, with sharp images and smooth motion thanks to the 165Hz refresh rate. On tight, twisting rally stages with lots of quick changes of direction, the sharper output was most certainly welcome. Counter-Strike 2 was a lot of fun in ultrawide form, with detailed visuals and smooth frames with that 170Hz refresh rate, even if I was terrible at killing enemies.

Out of the box, the Legion R45w-30 offered up relatively deep blacks and near-perfect whites alongside wonderfully accurate colors without needing any tinkering in the picture settings. It offered a crisp experience for both work and play, and the 5120x1440 resolution served up some excellent detail whether I was bombing my way across a New Zealand rally stage or watching some mindless content on YouTube.

The peak effective brightness of 367 nits in my testing is good enough for the price (though lower than the advertised 500 nits) and meant images did look rather vibrant. However, as much as the SDR performance here was great, the same can’t be said for HDR. Enabling HDR400 on the monitor and in Windows revealed more washed-out colors and lower color accuracy, meaning this isn’t necessarily the panel to use for those workloads. Stick to SDR though, and you’ll be golden.

Performance: 4 / 5

Should you buy the Legion R45w-30?

Buy it if...

You want a more affordable ultrawide display

Where the Legion R45w-30 impresses most is its price-to-performance ratio, offering exceptional value for such a large ultrawide panel compared to rival options which can cost a fair bit more.

You want an immersive gaming experience

The 44.5-inch screen is perhaps the main reason to pick this Lenovo option up, with such a wide display inherently offering an immersive gaming experience, alongside its great detail, smooth refresh rate, and good brightness and contrast.

Don't buy if...

You want incredible HDR performance

However, the Legion R45w-30 isn't that impressive when enabling HDR, with washed-out colors and more greyness than black. Other monitors are better here.

You want great audio

The 3W speakers inside the Legion R45w-30 are tinny and thin, although they do carry plenty of volume. They're the weakest point of this monitor, and getting an external speaker setup will provide you with much better performance.

Also Consider

BenQ EX3410R

The BenQ EX3410R is an ultrawide wonder with excellent, crisp visuals and speedy, responsive performance. The 21:9 display panel is only 3440 x 1440p, so not a full 4K experience, and it is generally more expensive as well. Read the full BenQ EX3410R review

Acer Predator XB3 (XB273K)

The Acer Predator series has a ton of excellent products for PC gamers, but the Predator XB3 (UXB273K) goes further than most with a strong feature set, fast display, and crisp 4K resolution. It does cost more though, so you're paying for privilege here. Read our full Acer Predator XB3 (XB273K) review

Lenovo Legion R45w-30: Report Card

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value Against other options, Lenovo’s choice offers a lot of added punch and features for the asking price. 4 / 5 Design This is an easy-to-assemble monitor with middle-of-the-road looks that will sit well in most setups, as long as you've got the space. 4 / 5 Features The built-in OSD is reasonably easy to use, and the inclusion of a KVM switch is a welcome sight here. 4 / 5 Performance It offers a great experience, with immersive gameplay helped along by good detail, vibrant colours and smooth output in a wide range of titles. Just stick to SDR for the best possible experience. 4 / 5 Overall The Legion R45w-30 impresses with its good looks, solid performance and feature set that meets and exceeds its price point for an ultrawide in 2023. 4 / 5