Targus Notebook Internet Phone review

A mouse that is also a telephone may sound like something from a sci-fi movie, but this device is a novel idea. It works in conjunction with Skype, so you'll need to download the software and set up an account.

On the telephone side, it comes with its own sound chip built-in, so you can set the volume independent of your laptop. We've been using it for a while and while it's great for making calls, initially it does feel rather odd speaking into a tethered mouse.

The mouse has an 800dpi optical sensor and is incredibly accurate for its size, making it an impressive addition to your mobile kit in its own right. Our only reservation about the device is that it's slightly too small in the hand.