Asus PW201 review

Snazzy styling, great build quality and more features than you can shake a DVI cable at. It's all academic, frankly, if a monitor sports a poor LCD panel. So it goes, sadly, for this striking Asus 20-inch widescreen display. It's a superb looking device thanks to the glossy bezel and alloy stand.

It's also extremely well bolted together and sports a wide range of analogue and digital inputs as well as natty extras including an integrated webcam. But it's all for naught as soon as you catch an eyeful of the LCD screen. For starters, the colours and contrast are all over the shop.

Banding is clearly evident in colour gradients and compression artefacts are all too visable during video playback. The fact that the PW201 delivers only mediocre viewing angles and brightness hardly helps, either.