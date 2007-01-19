BE-EZ LA Robe review

You get what you expect here: designer looks and average functionality

Laptop protection is big business and this designer sleeve for your laptop is made from Low Resistance Polyurethane (LRPu), which means it will take the impact of any accidental drop or crush and then will expand back into its original shape.

As most sleeves tend to be made of neo-prene, the same material used for diving wetsuits, this has a far more sophisticated look and feel to it. Available in three colours, you can have one to match your luggage or your mood.

Be-ez suggests its cases are for MacBook laptops but will suit any machine, with a range of sizes available. Our sample was suitable for a 13-inch machine.

Befitting a sleeve, it's a snug fit and while we initially felt it was too much style and not enough function, the LA Robe certainly lived up to expectations.