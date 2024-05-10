Surfshark just made its prices even cheaper

In a time when prices are rising everywhere, on every front, around the world, one of the best VPN services on the market has decided to take the opposite route.

Currently the best cheap VPN out there, Surfshark is already the top choice for those looking to boost their digital privacy while saving some cash. The provider is now even more budget-friendly after discounting its subscription fees and adding extra perks.

Sign up for Surfshark's 2-year plan to grab this great VPN deal: a tasty 86% discount which includes 3 months extra free. This means that the equivalent monthly price will drop to just $2.19 a month. I've seen a similar bargain, but only during periods of big product sales like Black Friday. More info below.

Surfshark: 27 months | $2.19 per month | 86% off

An easy-to-use and secure software able to protect your privacy online and unblock geo-restricted sites at ease, Surfshark stuffs a ton of value into tiny prices. A further discount and an extra 3 months free, however, is certainly the cherry on top. For less than $60 all-in ($59.13, to be more precise) you'll get 27 months of VPN coverage across unlimited devices, blazing speeds, web tracker blocking, plenty of security features, and great live chat support. Even better, there's no expiration date for this offer. Why not try out Surfshark with its 30-day money-back guarantee, then?

VPN deals: Is Surfshark VPN really worth buying?

Now that you know about Surshark's new incredible pricing, you might be wondering if this virtual private network (VPN) is really worth buying. The short answer is, yes.

The provider excels, in test after test, earning the third-place position in TechRadar's overall rankings. During these periodical checks, we look at every aspect of the software and Surfshark never disappoints.

For starters, Surfshark is incredibly fast. During our last round of testing in February 2024, we reached peaks of over 950 Mbps and 640 Mbps with its WireGuard and OpenVPN protocols respectively. The latter results are especially staggering considering that the second fastest VPN when connected with OpenVPN was Mullvad, with peak speeds of 410Mbps.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ 🔒 Surfshark is an exceptional value-for-money VPN. With unparalleled speeds and unlimited simultaneous connections, you get a lot for a low price. Head to our in-depth Surfshark VPN review to know more.

Surfshark is also great when it comes to protecting your online privacy and includes strong encryption protocols, DNS protection, split tunneling, and Double VPN hop alongside unique extras powered by its very own Nexus technology. It's worth mentioning that we found some minor issues with its kill switch, but it only affects the Android VPN app under extreme conditions.

The provider can bypass geo-restrictions with ease, too—whether that's a foreign streaming library or a site blocked by your work or school. It does that by spoofing your IP address location to make you appear as if you're in a completely different country. It also includes extra options to help you hide the fact you're using a VPN, such as obfuscation technology and a dedicated IP unique to you. The latter will cost you an extra fee, though.

These Surfshark features also make your online banking and shopping more secure (especially on public Wi-Fi), help you get around broadband bandwidth throttling, and bag cheaper flights on comparison sites.

Last but not least, Surfshark is also the ideal provider for those looking to secure their devices on all fronts with just one subscription. Upgrade to its Surfshark One security bundle to also get its antivirus software, data leak detection system, and private search engine while enjoying an 83% discount and three months extra free.