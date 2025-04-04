Run! Surfshark is now only $1.99 per month in its birthday sale – and that's not even the best deal

How can the best cheap VPN get even cheaper? A birthday sale that's how! Surfshark, one of the best VPNs around, has just launched a host of deals for new users in celebration of its birthday.

The saving they're shouting about is the Surfshark Starter plan, which is now only $1.99 per month over two years (billed $53.73 upfront), but the real value is elsewhere and makes it even better value.

We constantly recommend the Surfshark One plan. It gives you Surfshark, the fastest VPN we test, plus Alternative ID, Surfshark Antivirus, Surfshark Alert, and Surfshark Search, all in one high-value bundle.

Normally, this plan would cost you $2.69 per month (billed $72.63 upfront). Now, the Surfshark birthday sale is giving you the chance to grab it for only $2.49 per month (billed $67.23 upfront), plus you get three extra months included!

Check out the Surfshark birthday sale – plans start from only $1.99 per month

Surfshark's birthday sale has arrived, and it's better than ever! They want you to take notice of the Starter plan being only $1.99/month, but if you ask us, the real value is in the Surfshark One plan. For only $2.49/month, you get access to everything Surfshark offers aside from Incogni, giving you a full suite of antivirus, secure search, data breach alerts, and more to choose from.

Why we love the Surfshark One plan

The Surfshark One plan is by far the best deal in the Surfshark birthday sale. At a simple level, should you compare it to the Starter and One+ plans, the One plan offers far more features than the starter plan while avoiding the $1.50/month price jump to the One+ plan.

For the happy medium cost of $2.49 per month, you can access almost everything Surfshark offers, you only miss out on Incogni.

Surfshark Antivirus is the feature that many will use most often. With this you get scheduled computer scans, real-time threat protection, and even webcam protection included in a rather effective antivirus package. Though, as ever, if antivirus is a priority, we recommend purchasing an additional, dedicated, antivirus software to run alongside.

The utility doesn't stop there, as Surfshark Alert is also included. This feature gives you personal data, credit card, and ID leak alerts, plus it creates personal data security reports to help you improve your habits.

Two more unique features round up the Surfshark One package. Firstly, Surfshark Search offers a secure way to browse online. It offers ad-free search results and no data tracking or storing like you'd expect (and likely ignore) from the likes of Google Chrome.

Finally, Surfshark Alternative ID allows you to create masked email addresses and masked personal details; plus, if you're in the US, you can even mask your phone number. We tried Alternative ID and found it to be a seriously impressive piece of kit, even if it's not quite at its full potential quite yet.

Not sure which Surfshark plan is right for you? Check out our full comparison table below, which outlines the costs, features, and limitations of each to help you make the right choice.