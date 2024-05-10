Verizon's Google Pixel 8a deal gets you this brand new device for free with no trade

The Google Pixel 8a has just been released, and Verizon is offering one of the best deals we've seen on the new mid-range flagship. Right now, you don't even need to trade in to get it for free at the carrier.

Both new and existing customers can open a new line on an unlimited data plan to get the device, which retails for $500, for free. As of this writing, there are no options for upgraders, so this particular deal is only eligible for a 36-month plan sign-up.

In addition to the free device, you can also throw in a free Google Pixel Watch 2 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet - two excellent devices that are worth over $800 by themselves. There is a catch here, however, as you'll need to pay for cellular lines for any claimed devices (usually around $5 to $15 per month extra).

The latest Google Pixel 8a, as with past entries in the Google 'A' series, brings a respectable line-up of specs and AI-assisted features that the brand's devices are known for. Alongside the powerful Tensor G3 chipset (the same as the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro), you'll also get a better battery, 120Hz display, and seven whole years of guaranteed software updates - which should see you through a 36-month contract period easily. Our full review on this device will be landing shortly but you can head on over to our main Google Pixel 8a page for everything you need to know about this device in the meantime.

Verizon Google Pixel 8a deal

Google Pixel 8a: free with a new unlimited data line, plus free Pixel Watch 2 and Samsung tablet at Verizon

