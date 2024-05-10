Evil Empire delays The Rogue Prince of Persia so players can "have their fun" with Hades 2

The Rogue Prince of Persia has received a last-minute delay to avoid clashing with the popularity of Hades 2.

In a statement shared to X / Twitter today (May 10), Evil Empire announced that it has delayed the early access release of its roguelite game from May 14 to later in the month, due to the recent surprise launch of Hades 2 Early Access.

"Seeing as everyone and their mum is playing that game (including our entire team...and their mums), we have decided to let people have their fun with it before we release The Rogue Prince of Persia," the statement says.

"While we have every confidence in The Rogue Prince of Persia, it's not every day that a game in the same genre as you, which is one of the most anticipated upcoming games of 2024, will release into Early Access a week before you plan to do the same. We are not prideful enough to ignore the implications of that, and we truly believe that this short delay is the best decision for us and our Early Access journey."

So we've got a little bit of news about The Rogue Prince of Persia, it's all in the big yellow box👇https://t.co/S3FiyGFfrY pic.twitter.com/9PXlw4J2MZMay 10, 2024

Evil Empire confirms that the game will still be launching this month and will be back with another update on Monday, May 13 which will reveal the new release date.

In addition, the delay also lets the developer "add even more cool things" and smooth out some extra bugs. It explained that the day one patch was getting "pretty hefty" so the extra time to test it and has "considerably lowered the stress levels of our producer and game director already!"

"We completely understand that this is annoying news to hear for everyone who was eager to play the game, especially so close to the anticipated release," the studio added. "We can only hold our hands up, apologise and hope that you understand. It will be worth the wait!"

The Rogue Prince of Persia is set to release on Steam. In our preview, Hardware Editor Rhys Wood said the roguelite "shines in the presentation department" and features "a fantastic atmosphere brought on by its vibrant colors, slick animations, and a marvelous soundtrack that mixes a traditional Middle Eastern sound with hard-hitting, electronic percussion."