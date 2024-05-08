It took one day for Hades 2 early access to beat the first game's all-time peak player count on Steam

Hades 2 Early Access has reached over 100,000 concurrent players 24 hours after launch, beating Hades' all-time peak player count on Steam.

The Early Access version of Hades 2 received a surprise launch on May 6 for Steam and quickly made its way to the top of the Trending Games list for the digital storefront.

According to SteamDB - the third-party online database that records Steam stats - the highly-anticipated roguelike game from Supergiant Games peaked at 79,276 players within the first nine hours of its release, double the all-time peak of Hades on Steam, which reached 37,749.

However, as of writing (May 8), the updated SteamDB charts show that Hades 2 Early Access was able to exceed its initial all-time peak player count the following day, and has officially surpassed 103,567 players, with almost 97,000 players currently in-game.

It's worth noting that Hades Early Access first launched as an Epic Games Store exclusive in 2018 before it arrived on Steam in 2019, and its all-time peak wasn't achieved until it officially launched in version 1.0 in September 2020.

The roguelike is now sitting comfortably at number 11 on the current top 15 most-played titles but takes first place as the top trending game. It's also the top-selling game of the past 24 hours.

In Hades 2, you play as Melinoë the Princess of the Underworld and sister to Hades' main character Zagreus, on a quest to save her father, brother, and mother from Chronos, the father to Hades, Zeus, and Poseidon in Greek Mythology.

We don't yet have a release date for Hades 2 version 1.0, but Supergiant Games has confirmed that, like the first game, it will continue to add updates and introduce more characters in Early Access, all of which will culminate in the v1.0 launch.

