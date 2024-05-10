God of War: Ragnarok could be the next PlayStation exclusive to come to PC

It looks like God of War: Ragnarok could be the next PlayStation exclusive to get a PC port.

According to reliable PlayStation Store leaker billbil-kun for Dealabs, Santa Monica Studio's action-adventure game is reportedly "one of the next PlayStation exclusive titles to be ported on PC" (via GamesRadar).

Billbil-kun, who has previously shared confirmed leaks on Mortal Kombat 1 and the latest PlayStation Plus line-ups, didn't have a release date to offer, but did say that an announcement is set for May.

Sony itself has yet to announced a State of Play showcase, but rumours suggest that is scheduled for late spring or early summer. If this is the case, a God of War: Ragnarok PC port announcement would line up perfectly for the occasion.

Over the past few years, PlayStation has been porting its games over to Steam one at a time. The first exclusive to make the leap was Guerrilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition in 2020, and was later followed by Insomniac’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part 1.

The most recent former PlayStation exclusive to be ported was Horizon Zero Dawn's sequel Horizon Forbidden West, which arrived in March and also featured the Burning Shores expansion.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut by Sucker Punch Productions is set for a PC release on May 16 with pre-orders now available via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The original game first launch in 2020 for PlayStation 4 and later received an expansion featuring a new island to explore. The base game and the update were compiled into the Director’s Cut, which was then released in 2021 for PS4 and PlayStation 5.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors