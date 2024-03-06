Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is coming to PC later this year

PlayStation's exclusive open-world action game Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is set to arrive on PC later this year.

Revealed in a new post on the official PlayStation Blog , the PC port is being developed by Nixxes Software in collaboration with the original Ghost of Tsushima developers Suck Punch Productions. In addition to all of the content from Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, the PC edition will include a variety of new graphics settings plus customizable mouse and keyboard controls.

Players who prefer to play using a controller will be pleased to hear that the title will still be playable with a DualSense Wireless Controller on PC, even offering full support for features such as Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers when played in wired mode. The game will also be compatible with ultrawide monitors and boasts both NVIDIA DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3 technology for improved performance.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for PC is set to launch on May 16, with pre-orders available now via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Those who choose to pre-order the game will receive the New Game+ Horse, Traveler’s Attire outfit, and Broken Armor dyes as early in-game unlocks as a bonus.

A new trailer showcasing many of the features of the PC version in addition to some gameplay has also been released. You can watch it for yourself below:

Originally released on PlayStation 4 back in 2020, Ghost of Tsushima follows the samurai Jin Sakai as he embarks on a dangerous quest to liberate the island of Tsushima from the invading Mongol Empire. Offering a satisfying mix of tense stealth and engaging third-person melee combat, the entire experience is elevated by the stunning natural beauty of its island setting.

After its initial launch, the game received a sizable expansion that offered a fresh story taking place in an all-new island location. This was then compiled into Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, which was released in 2021 and finally offered a PlayStation 5 native version. The Director’s Cut also included some small visual upgrades and a new cooperative multiplayer mode titled Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.

For more on PlayStation games, see our guides to the best PS5 games and the best PS4 games.