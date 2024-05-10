Forget the all-new iPad Air 6: Amazon just slashed the iPad Air 5 to a record-low price

Apple just launched the iPad Air 6 earlier this week, which means there are some fantastic deals on older model iPads, like the iPad Air 5. For a limited time, Amazon has the 5th generation Apple iPad Air on sale for a record-low price of $599 at Amazon (was $749).

The Apple iPad Air 5, which we reviewed when it was first released in 2022, flaunts similar visuals as its predecessor with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating. The $599 deal applies to the 256 GB version of the iPad Air 5, which is $100 less than the new iPad Air for the same storage. These prices don't include accessories like an Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard, which are sold separately.

Today's best Apple iPad Air 5 deal

Apple iPad Air 5 (2022): was $749 now $599 at Amazon

The Apple iPad Air 5 is $150 off its original price at Amazon, bringing the price down to a record-low of $599. The iPad Air features a 10.9-inch liquid retina display with 265 GB of storage. It's especially worth considering for those who want a powerful portable device for work or play, even if it isn't the latest model.

The Apple iPad Air 5 features a 10.9-inch liquid retina display with technologies that enhance the image quality, like the aforementioned P3 wide color. It also features a 12MP Wide camera, the same kind as the iPhone 12, which is capable of capturing sharp, detailed photos. It may not feature the M2 chip like the latest model, but the still-powerful M1 chip should be more than enough to handle the latest apps and mobile games. In line with Apple's aesthetic offerings, the iPad Air 5 comes in various colors, from the standard Space Grey to a rosy Pink.

Note that the $599 deal doesn't include AppleCare+, which insures you for a limited number of repairs and technical support for two years after your purchase. It also extends to accessories for your iPad, like an Apple-branded pencil or keyboard. The Apple Care+ package adds about $80 to the bill, something optional but worth considering if you're an accident-prone device owner.

Need more intel on iPads? You could read about the differences between the iPad Air 2024 and 2022 models. Or, if you decided you'd rather just buy the latest iPad Air, you can find out where to get them from our latest iPad Air and iPad Pro buyer's guide. We even have a guide to Apple iPad colors.