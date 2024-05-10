Google’s Find My Device network seems to be slowly rolling out in the UK and beyond

It's been a long wait for Google’s Find My Device network, and while the service – which adds Bluetooth tracker compatibility and allows Android owners to track lost phones even when they’re offline – finally launched in early April, it was initially only available in the US and Canada. Now, though, it looks like it's expanding further.

As spotted by Android Authority, some X users have reported getting the service in other countries, with @willza3 claiming to have access in the UK, and @Nrnsasa5gmmwsub saying that they were able to use the Find My Device network in Japan.

Now, Google hasn’t officially said that the network has started rolling out beyond North America yet, but the company did say at launch that the rollout was simply “starting” in the US and Canada, which suggests it should be available elsewhere soon.

hey @MishaalRahman, looks like Find My Device is rolling out in the UK. just got this on my Pixel 8 pic.twitter.com/1wceUyX9tBMay 9, 2024

Coming soon but slowly

So, while it’s possible that these two users were accidentally given access, there’s a good chance that Google is simply expanding the reach of the Find My Device network slowly, rather than at a pace.

As such, you probably won’t have access yet if you’re outside the US or Canada, but it’s worth keeping an eye out for it in the coming days, as you might do soon.

As for exactly when you’re likely to gain access, well, Android Authority has heard from a spokesperson for Pebblebee – one of the companies making Bluetooth trackers compatible with the network – that these trackers “will be available to ship out globally as early as May 27”, which could mean the Find My Device network will also be active globally by then.

But if Google is gradually rolling it out, then a lot of people might get access before then, and we’d wager that there’s a good chance we’ll hear more about the rollout at Google I/O 2024 on May 14.

