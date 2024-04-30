Here's how setting up trackers on Google's new Find My Device app works

The big upgrade to Google's Find My Device app is rolling out to users in the US and Canada right now, with third-party trackers due to go on sale next month – and we just got a video preview of how those trackers will work with Android.

We know that Pebblebee is going to be one of the first out of the gate with a Bluetooth-enabled tracker, and Pebblebee CEO Daniel Daoura has taken to Instagram (via 9to5Mac) to show off the setup process with Find My Device.

It couldn't be easier: you hold up the Pebblebee Card next to your Android phone, double-tap the card to initiate the pairing process, and it's instantly recognized by the Find My Device app on the handset. All that's needed then is a tap on the confirmation screen.

You can then see the card on the map inside Find My Device, alongside the other devices you've connected. The setup process should be just as simple for other trackers – including newly launched devices from Anker.

New and improved

Find My Device is getting extra powers (Image credit: Google)

Google's Find My Device app has been around for years, but has been limited to tracking select Android phones and wearables. Now it's opening its doors to all kinds of other devices, from Pebblebee trackers to Sony and JBL headphones.

Another important upgrade is support for tracking devices even if they're switched off – such as the Google Pixel 8, for example. This requires special hardware, though, to keep a Bluetooth beacon broadcasting even if a gadget isn't powered on.

The Pebblebee demo shows off a couple of cool tricks from Find My Device: you're able to get trackers to play a sound to help you better locate them, and the graphics on-screen change to show you when you're moving away from or towards your lost item.

Eventually, the new and improved Find My Device should roll out to users worldwide, and support a host of new trackers and other gadgets. We may well hear more about it (and Android 15) at Google I/O 2024, which gets underway on May 14.