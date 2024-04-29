Want an AirTag-style tracker for your Android phone? Anker’s new devices could be bargains

The first AirTag-style tracking devices for Google's rebooted Find My Device network launched earlier this month – and now Anker's security sub-brand Eufy has announced two potential bargain options.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Eufy actually announced its two SmartTrack devices a couple of weeks back in a blog post, but they got lost in the noise around Google's new network. Like Apple's Find My network, Google's equivalent anonymously leverages the millions of Android devices around the world to help locate your devices, making these kinds of trackers very powerful.

Eufy's two options are the SmartTrack Link (a little square fob for keys, luggage and more) and the wallet-friendly SmartTrack Card. Both support Google's Find My Device network and also unknown tracker alerts, which are available on Android and expected to come to iPhones from iOS 17.5 in mid-May.

Because Google's Find My Device network crowdsources the location of your devices using other people's Android phones or tablets, you'll be able to see where compatible devices are on a map (including these new Eufy options) even though they're offline.

Eufy says that the SmartTrack Link and Card will be available in June, with pricing yet to be confirmed. But we can get a good indicator of their potential pricing by looking at Eufy's equivalents for Apple's Find My network, which are available now.

Right now, the SmartTrack Link costs $19.99 / £19.99 (around AU$38), while the SmartTrack Card is $29.99 / £29.99 (about AU$57). However, both are frequently on sale for much less, which means they could similarly be an impulse buy when they land for Android in June.

The wave of Android trackers begins

(Image credit: Chipolo / Pebblebee)

These new trackers from Anker's Eufy brand join a growing list of Find My Device options for Android phones, with rivals Chipolo and Pebblebee also announcing their own models.

They mostly offer similar designs and features, including Fast Pair support for what should be a quick setup process. Chipolo's options are the One Point tracker ($28 / £30 / AU$49) for keys and its Card Point tracker ($35 / £35 / AU$49) for wallets.

Similarly, Pebblebee is offering Clip ($30 / £25 / AU$47) and Card ($30 / £25 / AU$47) trackers, which you can pre-order now ahead of shipping from May 27. To help differentiate itself, Pebblebee also has an extra-small tracker called the Tag ($35 / £29 / AU$55) that weighs only 6.5g.

One brand that's unlikely to join the party, though, is the pioneer of smartphone-based trackers, Tile. It's seemingly concentrating on supporting Life360, which calls itself a "family locator app" and bought Tile a few years ago.

Still, with Eufy now joining Chipolo and Pebblebee, Android fans won't be short of Find My Device tracking options – now we just need to wait for the network to roll out globally, which should be complete by the end of June.