7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (May 10)

This year’s latest headline-grabbing blockbuster, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, is now playing in theaters worldwide, but if you aren’t heading out to watch CGI monkeys beat the living bejesus out of each other, the likes of Netflix, Max and Prime Video have plenty to keep you entertained from the comfort of your own home.

Leading the charge this weekend is acclaimed sports drama The Iron Claw, which joins the likes of Barbie, Wonka and The Zone of Interest in Max’s ever-growing movie library. Elsewhere, Doctor Who season 14 begins streaming on Disney Plus, while Dark Matter comes to Apple TV Plus.

Below, we've rounded up the biggest new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend.

The Iron Claw (Max)

With the release of Civil War, Love Lies Bleeding and The Zone of Interest, it’s been a strong year for A24 movies, and another of the studio’s recent hits, The Iron Claw, finally begins streaming on Max this weekend.

Directed by Sean Durkin, this biographical sports drama tells the story of the real-life Von Erich brothers, a family of professional wrestlers who defied personal tragedy to triumph in the ring in the early 1980s. Zac Efron leads the cast alongside Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney and Lily James.

Upon its release in November 2023, critics described The Iron Claw as “terrific” and “devastating”, with particular praise going towards Efron’s performance as Kevin Von Erich. Expect this one to make our list of the best Max movies very soon.

Now available to stream on Max.

Doctor Who season 14 (Disney Plus, BBC iPlayer)

Ncuti Gatwa’s solo stint as the world’s most famous Time Lord kicked off last year in a Christmas special episode, but the fourteenth (fourteenth!) season of Doctor Who gets underway for real on Disney Plus in the US and BBC iPlayer in the UK this weekend.

New episodes of the long-running sci-fi show find The Doctor joined by new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) on yet more planet-hopping adventures, with Jonathan Groff, Jinkx Monsoon and Indira Varma all confirmed to appear as guest stars.

The first two episodes of Doctor Who season 14 are available to stream now, with the new season’s remaining episodes set to arrive weekly every Friday.

Now available to stream on Disney Plus in the US and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Dark Matter (Apple TV Plus)

Joel Edgerton returns to small screen action this weekend in Apple TV Plus’ new sci-fi series Dark Matter.

Adapted from Blake Crouch's 2016 novel of the same name, this eight-episode thriller centers on a renowned astrophysicist (Edgerton) who, after being abducted into an alternate version of his life, must find a way back to his own timeline. Jennifer Connelly and Alice Braga also star.

Critics have described Dark Matter as a “fun multiverse thriller” and a “starry and intriguing sci-fi series”, so it could be among the best Apple TV Plus shows of the year.

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

Mother of The Bride (Netflix)

If you’re in the mood for some pulpy escapism this weekend, look no further than Mother of The Bride on Netflix.

Directed by Mark Waters (of Freaky Friday and Mean Girls fame), this streaming-exclusive rom-com stars Brooke Shields as a mother who, after arriving in Thailand for her daughter’s wedding, discovers that the father of her son-in-law-to-be (Benjamin Bratt) is the same man who broke her heart in college (classic!).

If that all sounds remarkably similar to the plot of Ticket to Paradise (2022), that’s because it is, but rom-com fans will surely find plenty to enjoy in Mother of The Bride nonetheless (even if it’s not the best Netflix movie of all time).

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Clarkson’s Farm season 3 (Prime Video)

Having begun streaming last weekend, Clarkson’s Farm season 3 is now available to stream in its eight-episode entirety on Prime Video.

This latest season of the surprisingly wholesome reality series finds the UK’s foremost potty-mouthed motorhead, Jeremy Clarkson, once again struggling to grapple with the realities of running his own 1000-acre farm in Oxfordshire, England.

Clarkson’s Farm has already been renewed for a fourth season on Prime Video, so it’s pretty hard to argue against the show’s status as one of the best Prime Video series of the past few years.

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

Bodkin (Netflix)

Netflix will be hoping that its latest understated thriller, Bodkin, can replicate the success of breakout hit Baby Reindeer, which is among the best Netflix shows of 2024.

This seven-episode black comedy series – which comes from Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground production company – follows a group of podcasters as they investigate a string of mysterious disappearances in an idyllic Irish town. Will Forte, Siobhán Cullen and Robyn Cara lead the show’s cast.

Critics have described Bodkin as a “funny Irish thriller for Only Murders in the Building fans,” so if you’re fond of Steve Martin and John Hoffman’s acclaimed Hulu series, this new Netflix show could be worth a go.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Let It Be (Disney Plus)

This week’s new documentary pick, Let It Be, is actually a restored version of Michael Lindsay-Hogg's long-out-of-print 1970 Beatles documentary, which The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson has resurrected for Disney Plus.

This feature-length film follows the legendary rock band in January 1969 as they rehearse and record for what was to become their twelfth and final studio album, Let It Be. The new documentary also features fully restored footage of the Beatles’ unannounced rooftop concert, which proved to be the group’s last public performance as a foursome.

Now available to stream on Disney Plus.

For more streaming coverage, check out our guides on the best Disney Plus movies, best Netflix films, new Prime Video movies and new Max films.