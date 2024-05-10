Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds drop back down to their lowest price ever

Bose just dropped the price on their newest wireless earbuds model in time for you to get a springtime upgrade. You can buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds at Amazon for $249 (was $299).

As noted in our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review, the wireless earbuds feature all-new Immersive Audio that improves on the listening technology from its predecessor while offering the same noise-cancelling qualities that define the series. At nearly 20% off, this modest discount shortens the gap for buyers interested in the latest technology for a more reasonable price.

Today's best Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds deal

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $249 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds have dropped back down to their lowest price over the past few months. This model of Bose's QuietComfort earbuds builds on the company's spatial audio technology with the all-new Immersive Audio feature and Snapdragon Sound certification, the latest standard in Bluetooth connectivity. Anyone looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds can look forward to a customized listening experience and noise cancellation capabilities of a premium product.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds get their name from the noise-cancelling technology that amplifies your listening experience while keeping distractions out. Highlights include its Snapdragon Sound certification, Bluetooth technology that's quickly becoming the new standard, and Immersive Audio that surpasses the technology of past models.

It offers three listening modes including a Quiet Mode for maximum noise cancellation and an Aware Mode for staying vigilant of your surroundings. You can enjoy up to 6 hours of wireless listening time between charges, and it takes only 20 minutes to charge the earbuds for up to 2 hours.

