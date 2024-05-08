Our favorite Sony camera has a massive $400 off in this cashback deal

Sony USA is offering rebates on some of the best Sony cameras until June 2 from leading retailers Adorama, B&H Photo and Amazon, including on our favorite professional mirrorless camera from 2023, the A7R V.

Equipped with a 61MP full-frame sensor, class-leading subject detection autofocus performance, 5-axis in-body stablization and a multi-axis vari-angle touchscreen, the A7R V is a formidable mirrorless camera that's now 10% cheaper at Adorama for $3,498, plus at B&H Photo for the same price.

Adorama and B&H Photo offer the A7R V at that price for the camera only 'Base' kit, plus as a 'Flash Kit', or an 'Included Value' kit with 128GB memory card, backpack and additional third party NP-FZ100 battery at no extra cost. Bargain.

There's also deals on one of the best vlogging cameras around, the Sony ZV-E1 for $1,898 at Adorama and B&H Photo, plus there's $200 off the all-rounder Sony A7 IV at Amazon. Those deals are all available from Adorama, B&H Photo and Amazon, plus there are rebates on select lenses with up to $100 off.

Sony has had a quiet 2024 so far, so perhaps these rebates are a sign that new Sony gear is on the way. Either way, these deals are excellent if you're in the market for one of the leading mirrorless cameras now.

Sony US camera deals

Sony A7R V (body only): was $3,898 now $3,498 at Adorama

$400 off: Those that need the best possible detail from a full-frame camera should look no further than the Sony A7R V. It packs a class-leading 61MP sensor with up to 8-stops of in-body image stablization, superb autofocus skills, up to 8K 24p video and a neat dual-hinge articulating LCD touchscreen. The A7R V goes up agains the Nikon Z8 and Canon EOS R5, and 10% off its list price certainly helps tip the scales in its favor. Also available at B&H Photo and Amazon

Sony A7IV (body only): was $2,498 now $2,298 at Amazon

$200 off: A long time 'best for most people' in our best mirrorless cameras guide, the A7 IV is a super capable all-rounder, with 33MP stills, up to 15-stops dynamic range and 10-bit 4K 60p video. It's been around for a while now and has gradually sneaked down in price to this superb deal. It's worth looking at the various A7 IV bundles available on B&H Photo and Adorama, some of which are the same price as the body only version and include accessories such as an external mic, flash or bag and card. If you need a lens with the camera, there's the 28-60mm bundle for now for $2,498. Also available at B&H Photo and Adorama

Sony ZV-E1 (body only): was $2,198 now $1,898 at Adorama

$300 off: We rate the ZV-E1 as the most capable vlogging camera around. It boasts superb image quality especially in low light from its 12MP full-frame sensor with 4K 120p output – that's the same sensor as the A7S III – plus Sony's latest AI shooting modes that include auto cropping and subject tracking which can give the impression of multiple cameras or being tracked by a cameraperson when in fact the lone camera is locked off on a tripod – perfect for single-person crews. You also get Sony's best ever image stablization to smooth out those run-and-gun videos. And now with this $300 rebate, the ZV-E1 falls under $2,000 for the first time. Also available at Amazon and B&H Photo

Sony US lens deals