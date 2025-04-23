One of the smallest (and best) full-frame Sony cameras is down to a record-low price

The latest Sony Alpha a7C II is listed at Adorama and other leading retailers for just $1,998 (was $2,198) today - a brand new record-low price for one of the best travel cameras.

As an overview, the a7C II is a superb choice if you're looking for the features of a flagship full-frame camera in a teeny-tiny body. Its rangefinder-style design does away with the large EVF bump of the Sony Alpha IV but otherwise offers comparable (and impressive) specs under the hood.

If you're looking for something with a big, bright EVF and deeper grip for chunkier lenses, we'd still recommend the Sony Alpha IV, but the a7C II is excellent for a compact kit. Not only is it a more usable camera than its predecessor, thanks to improved autofocus and better ergonomics, but it also supports a bump in resolution and oversampled 4K/60p video thanks to the inclusion of a 33MP full-frame sensor.

It is a little pricier than the first a7C, but today's deal at Adorama and other leading retailers means it's a lot easier on the pocket. Adorama's listing also comes with a handy shoulder bag, 128GB SD card, a charger, and a spare battery for a travel-ready set-up. All you need is any number of the vast selection of Sony E-Mount lenses currently available, and you're good to go.

Sony a7C II is down to a record-low price

Sony Alpha a7C II: was $2,198 now $1,998 at Adorama The Sony a7C II combines a svelte, travel-friendly form factor with stunning autofocus and an excellent 33MP full-frame sensor. If you're looking for a lightweight hybrid full-frame camera that can handle both photography and offer a decent level of video specs, then the a7C II is a great choice. Today's deal at Adorama, B&H Photo, and Amazon brings this 2023 body down to a new record-low price.

Today's discount at Adorama comes ahead of the annual Memorial Day sales that we usually see at these retailers. If today's deal on the a7C II doesn't float your boat, then it's worth waiting it out to see what crops up in the next few weeks. Last year's sale included some of the lowest prices of the year on bodies from Sony, Nikon, Canon, and many other leading brands so they're usually worth checking out.