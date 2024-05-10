Best Buy's having a huge sale ahead of Memorial Day - 17 deals I'd buy now

Memorial Day is just weeks away, and Best Buy is celebrating early by launching a massive weekend sale with incredible deals you can shop right now. I've gone through the sale and hand-picked the 17 best deals, which include record-low prices on OLED TVs, AirPods, smart home devices, laptops, headphones, and more.



While Memorial Day sales are typically known for discounts on home items like furniture and appliances, you can also find impressive discounts on tech gadgets. Best Buy's weekend sale is filled with best-ever offers on some of this year's best-selling TVs, laptops, and Apple devices.

Some highlights from the sale include this HP 14 Chromebook on sale for $159, LG's 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $599.99, and Apple's AirPods Pro 2 down a new record-low price of $179.99.



Shop more of Best Buy's top deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers. We don't expect you'll find better prices on most of the items listed in the official Best Buy Memorial Day sale.

Best Buy weekend sale: the 17 best deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Best Buy

Get the best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for $24.99, which is only $5 more than the lowest-ever price. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $64.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Echo Show 5 on sale for $64.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The latest Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $79.99 at Best Buy

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Best Buy's has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $79.99. That's just $10 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's Bluetooth earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

HP Chromebook 14: was $299 now $159 at Best Buy

Best Buy's cheapest laptop deal is this HP Chromebook 14 for just $159. It's still relatively basic but offers a surprising amount of power for the price, especially with the inclusion of 4GB of RAM to boost performance. Those who need an inexpensive but capable laptop for schoolwork or light everyday use with a reasonable 8-hour battery life will find a lot to like here. Plus, there's 64GB of storage and a decent-sized 14-inch display.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $179.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $179.99, which is a new record-low price. You get all the same features as the previous Lightning version, such as noise cancellation technology, but this model includes boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.99 now $179.99 at Best Buy

These Beats over-ears are gorgeous looking, easy to use, and they sound really great with lots of bass (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review). The main downside here is that they don't have multi-point pairing, but they do auto-switch between different Apple devices.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Best Buy

Best Buy has Apple's 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $249, which is the best deal we've seen this year and $20 more than the record low. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $299 at Best Buy

The excellent Apple Watch 9 is back down to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy, offering the perfect opportunity to pick up one of the best smartwatches on the market for cheap. At $299, the Apple Watch 9 is a great buy thanks to its powerful S9 SiP chipset, 18 hours of battery life, and gorgeous new display. As always, the latest Apple Watch is packed with the latest health and lifestyle features, which are bolstered significantly by the innovative new double-tap feature.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

Quite simply, the XM5 is the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 was outstanding, so it will come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat, especially with today's $50 discount. Get them if you want some of the best noise-canceling headphones money can buy from a trusted manufacturer.

Insignia 43-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $199.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy

Grab the best-selling Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV for just $169.99. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

TCL 50-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $259.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget display, Best Buy has the best-selling TCL 50-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $249.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $1,000, which is a fantastic deal.

TCL 55-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $599.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

A QLED display under $500 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 7-Series is a fantastic steal, with the 55-inch model on sale for just $499.99. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, Game Accelerator 240, and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant make this an excellent buy.

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can't get much better than this 65-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for just $499.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $1,099 now $849 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 on sale for a record-low price of $849. We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is worth the extra investment.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy

If you want to buy Samsung's latest model Frame TV, Best Buy has the 55-inch display on sale for $1,399.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's sale has the best-selling 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 - $100 more than the record-low price. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $1,600, which is fantastic value for a premium OLED display.

LG UQ75 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $649.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

This 75-inch LG 4K smart TV is down to just $599.99 - an incredible price. You get a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard, which allows them to see and adjust all their settings in one place.

