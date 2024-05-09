Amazon just dropped a ton of new tech deals - 15 deals I recommend buying now

Amazon just launched a massive sale on tech gadgets, with huge savings and record-low prices on TVs, smart speakers, tablets, security cameras, and more. I'm rounding up the 15 best deals I recommend below, with prices starting at just $19.99.



Amazon's tech sales include its best-selling devices, which are rarely discounted outside of holiday sales like Prime Day. Even when they are on sale, you typically don't see prices like this, which match the record lows we saw during Black Friday. You can snag Amazon's smart speakers on sale from just $19.99 and save up to 40% on the popular Fire TV Stick lineup. Other highlights include the Ring Doorbell on sale for $54.99, the all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $94.99, and Amazon's 65-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV for $639.99.

Shop more of Amazon's best tech deals below, all of which include impressive prices that will be ending soon. Amazon's sale might be the last opportunity to save on its devices before the next big holiday event.

Amazon's 15 best tech deals

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new Echo Pop smart speaker on sale for just $19.99 - making it the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at Amazon's Prime Day sale and the retailer has the compact security camera down to just $19.99 - only $2 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest streaming device deal is the Fire TV Stick Lite, which is on sale for just $19.99, which is $2 more than the record-low price. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for $24.99, which is only $5 more than the lowest-ever price. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $27.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just dropped to $27.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. Amazon's latest model Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $29.99 - just $5 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The best-selling Fire Stick lets you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for a record-low price of $54.99, which matches the deal we saw during Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

You can get the Echo Show 5 on sale for $64.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids: was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

If you need a good quality but affordable tablet for your child, the Fire 7 Kids tablet is a solid choice, especially with today's $40 discount. There's 16GB of storage, built-in parental controls, and an excellent battery that make this a great buy.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's deal brings the price down to $94.99 - just $15 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday.

All-new Amazon Echo Show 8 (2023): was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for $99.99, thanks to today's $50 discount. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Amazon Fire Max 11: was $279.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Amazon's powerful Fire Max 11 tablet is down to a record-low price of $199.99, thanks to today's 29% discount. You're getting an 11-inch display, a 2.2GHz octa-core chip, which the company claims makes it almost 50% faster than its next-fastest tablet, and up to 14 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget small display, the Amazon 32-inch 2-Series TV is on sale for $119.99. While the 2-Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Amazon 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $289.99 at Amazon

The best-selling 43-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for a fantastic price of $249.99. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon 65-inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV (2021): was $759.99 now $639.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free. Today's deal brings the 65-inch model down to $639.99 - the lowest price we've seen in months.

