Quordle today – hints and answers for Saturday, May 11 (game #838)

It's the weekend, but don't expect Quordle to give you an easy time of it. In fact, it hasn't – because this is another potentially difficult Quordle to solve. If you need some hints to help you keep your streak intact, you'll find a handful below.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #838) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #838) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #838) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #838) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #838) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • S • F • G • F

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #838) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle, game #838, are…

SPINY

FRAME

GOOEY

FERAL

Another tricky Quordle that I only ended up solving on the final guess. I don't think I was ever in that much danger; I had enough attempts to play a narrowing-down word on the seventh go, in order to identify FRAME, and got lucky with the opening F there also forming the start of FERAL. Neither GOOEY or SPINY were exactly straightforward solves either, so I was relieved to escape this Quordle with my streak intact.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #838) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #838, are…

SWEAT

REACH

HABIT

FOLIO

