Zoho in pact with TCS to provide business solutions to large corporates

Global technology company Zoho has announced an alliance with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to provide customer relationship management, IT Service Management and e-Commerce solutions to solve problems for large businesses.

"Together, Zoho and TCS will drive growth for global organizations through stronger technology alignment with business goals, more transparency across solutions, and greater operational efficiency," Zoho said in a press statement.

This partnership will bring together Zoho's product portfolio and TCS’ decades-long experience and domain expertise in technology-led consulting and business integration services.

What does TCS-Zoho alliance mean?

Zoho, in alliance with TCS, will allow global enterprise organizations to realize new revenue opportunities, gain operational efficiency, and drive business success from anywhere, whether remote, in-office, or both.

TCS is a trusted consultant and integrator for enterprise businesses, with a vast network of diverse clients. Zoho's portfolio of more than 45 applications is built on one technology stack so that services including AI, unified search, powerful analytics, and many others are inherited across all applications.

"TCS has a business-led approach to consulting and enterprise transformation. Zoho takes the same approach to its technology, offering a vertically integrated platform of leading business applications and services," Sridhar Vembu, Co-founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation was quoted as saying in a press statement.

"We are confident that through TCS' reach and influence in the market across 46 countries, more enterprise organizations globally will experience the benefits of Zoho's deep technology stack and world-class applications."

New revenue opportunities

“Enterprises are adopting best-of-breed product suites for customer service functions, because they provide the digital power and flexibility required to create the right engaging customer experience at the right moment,” Aarti Devi, Global Head - Customer Experience Management, Enterprise Application Services at TCS said.

“We are pleased to partner with Zoho in helping their customers pursue new innovation and growth opportunities.”

Zoho, in alliance with TCS, will allow global enterprise organizations to realize new revenue opportunities, gain operational efficiency, and drive business success from anywhere, whether remote, in-office, or both.

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses.

Zoho, a software company, has 45+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools.

Via: Zoho