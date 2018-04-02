Xiaomi Mi TV 4S with 55-inch 4K HDR display could be the next one to enter India

The Mi TV 4S is an upgrade to the Mi TV 4 that was launched in India last month along with the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphones. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4S comes with a metal frame design and can be mounted on a wall or placed on a table.

Xiaomi today announced the latest addition to its Mi TV lineup a new Smart TV dubbed as the Mi TV 4S in China. It comes with a 55-inch 4K HDR display and runs on an Android-based PatchWall UI that Xiaomi had earlier used in its other TVs.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4S features a 55-inch 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) IPS LCD display that comes with direct type backlighting, 178-degree viewing angle, a refresh rate of 60Hz and 8ms dynamic response time.

The Smart TV has the Android-based PatchWall UI that comes with deep learning AI technology that learns about the user’s preferences and interests to provide curated content on the home screen. It also comes with an AI-powered voice assistant and Mi video player app, allowing you to play online as well as offline videos.

It is powered by a Quad core 1.5GHz Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor coupled with 750MHz Mali-450 MP3 GPU, 2GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The Smart TV comes with the multipurpose Mi Remote control that can also be used to control other Xiaomi smart devices as well. The remote comes with Infrared, Bluetooth, Mi Touch and voice commands.

In terms of audio, the Mi TV 4S comes with two 8W stereo speakers and supports Dolby audio and DTS-HD decoding. In terms of connectivity, the TV Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 + LE, 2 x USB ports, 3 x HDMI ports, AV port and Ethernet.

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4S is priced at CNY 2,999 (Rs 31,070 approx.), is currently available for pre-orders from the company’s website and will go on sale on 3 April. Currently, there is no information about the TVs' availability in India.