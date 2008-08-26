Stupidly enormous new TV from Panasonic

Panasonic has revealed details of six new TVs, which will be released in two series – the LCD ZR900 and the plasma screen PZ800 ranges.

The ZR900s will come in 42-inch, 46-inch and 50-inch sizes and feature a 1TB internal hard drive, a built-in digital TV tuner and, somewhat bizarrely, the ability to stream grainy YouTube videos through the huge screens. It takes all sorts.

The PZ800 series features 30,000:1 contrast ratio, Network TV, 4 port 1080/24p HDMI and VIERA Link compatibility to ease connection with other Panasonic equipment.

I'd buy that for a dollar

Ordinarily, you can get the PZ800s in 58inch or 65inch flavours, but, just in time for IFA, Panasonic has unveiled the daddy of all PZ800s – its third generation 103inch plasma TV.

The TH-103PZ800 has much the same features of the others in the range, except it only has 10,000:1 contrast ratio.

The payoff is that you get this 103-inch behemoth of a television which measures 7-ft wide and almost 6-ft tall, and weighs 343kg.

It's ready for order from today, though only starts shipping to Japan in September, and costs ¥5.6 million… which is about £28 grand, if you're feeling flush.

No pricing information on the others has been released yet, but assume they'll cost a fair bit too.