There isn't long left to bag this slashed price VPN deal with free cloud storage

In a very roundabout way, we're trying to explain that one of the world's best current VPN offers is soon coming to an end. The excellent IPVanish has slashed a massive 73% off its annual plan, meaning all of your VPN needs will be taken care of for only $3.25 (around £2.50/$AU4.45) a month for the next year.

That's an utter bargain, whether you're looking for an extra layer of cybersecurity, a tool for streaming international shows and sport, or are trying to unblock apps and websites where you are today.

And it isn't just access to IPVanish's VPN service that you'll get with this offer - which, in its own right, can be used on as many devices (PCs, Macs, laptops, mobiles, tablets, TV streaming boxes, routers, etc) as you like - as you'll also get 250GB of secure cloud storage from provider SugarSync absolutely free.

Plus, if you sign up for IPVanish now and then change your mind, you can always take advantage of its 30-day money back guarantee. That still applies, even with this cut price deal.

But you should note that this offer went live last week, so time is running a little thin to claim it - we're told that it will end this Monday, October 26 at 10am ET / 7am PT / 2pm GMT.

It's a great VPN deal, but is IPVanish any good?

In short...yes!

IPVanish is an expert VPN provider that secures your online life, ensures your fast speeds, and has zero-logging privacy for your cybersecurity. A log is anything that could be linked to your identity, so a zero-logging policy allows you to browse and stream freely and anonymously. So if online security is your main concern with a VPN, then IPVanish with its zero-logging policy could be ideal for you.

As well as unblocking the likes of Netflix, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video, it also has a 30-day money-back guarantee and 1,500+ anonymous servers spread across over 75 countries.

Plus, it boasts fast download speeds so you don't need to worry about the VPN slowing down your device, and it's got plenty of powerful, configurable apps. So whether privacy, streaming or cost is your reason for getting a VPN, IPVanish ticks all the boxes.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

What can you do with a VPN?

A VPN or Virtual Private Network allows you to browse the internet securely and bypass geo-restricted content. So say for instance you wanted to access a Netflix show or movie which is geo-restricted to a location, you could access this through a VPN. A VPN changes your IP address. so your device effectively gets tricked into thinking it's in a different location.

Apart from bypassing geo-restricted content a VPN is also crucial in maintaining cybersecurity, which is another reason why it has become so increasingly popular. A VPN uses encryption technologies which basically mean you're browsing anonymously.

