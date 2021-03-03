The PS5-killing Razer Tomahawk with Nvidia RTX 3080 could be the smallest gaming PC in the world

Over a year since its unveiling at CES 2020, the impressively small Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop is now available for ordering – though it comes at a big cost.

Despite being so small, and based on an Intel NUC, the Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop can house a full size graphics card, and you can buy it configured with an Nvidia RTX 3080 – one of the best graphics cards you can buy right now.

Considering this PC is so small, with dimensions of 19.23 x 24.15 x 14.4 inches (210 x 365 x 150mm), and includes a much sought after high-end Nvidia RTX 3080, it's no surprise that it's very expensive, selling for $3,199.99 (£3,199.99, around AU$2,300).

That’s a steep price, but you’re also getting an Intel NUC with an eight-core 9th generation Intel Core 19-9980HK processor, so this is a device that should easily handle any modern game or intensive computing task with ease, while sitting unobtrusively on a desk or under a TV.

Hard to get

You should be able to buy it from Razer’s own website, but at the moment it appears to be out of stock in most markets (perhaps not too surprising considering how rare RTX 3080 GPUs are).

You can also buy a version without the GPU for $2,399.99 (£2,249.99, around AU$3,000). The Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop has a modular design, which means you can swap out components relatively easily, and means this could be powering your gaming for a long time after the PS5 and Xbox Series X bite the dust.

That will go some way to justifying the price. Hopefully we’ll get one in for review to see just how well it performs.

Via Windows Central