TechRadar Game of the Year Awards 2017

2017 has been a fantastic year for games – from stunning open worlds like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and massive online shooters like Destiny 2 to runaway indie success stories like Cuphead.

While we'd love to praise every game we've loved from the last 365 days individually, we just don't have the time. Or the word count.

With 2018 coming at us faster than an Xbox One X game's frame rate, we decided to take the time to vote for the games that have stood out most for us this year.

We’ve looked at games in a couple of different ways – firstly by platform exclusives, then by genre, and then we had the struggle of picking our overall favorite game of the year.

Of course we also have the most important category of all – our reader choice awards. Over the past week you, our readers, have been voting for your own personal favorite game of 2017 and now that the votes are in we have our ultimate winner.

In order for games to be considered for this list they had to be released between the dates of January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017, but other than that, everything was on the table: HD re-releases, iPhone and Android games and experimental titles like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

So, without any further ado welcome to the 2017 TechRadar game of the year awards.