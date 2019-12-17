Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite rumors backed up by support page listing

New support pages listed on Samsung's own website may be one of the clearest signs yet that it'll be introducing a new variant to the Galaxy Note 10 lineup in the coming months.

A listing on the official Samsung Spain website refers to a product called the SM-N770F/DS. That's what we've previously heard will be called the Galaxy Note 10, thanks to leaks from SamMobile.

The document doesn't specifically call the device the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, but this is one of the first times we've seen Samsung specifically refer to the new device by that codename on its official website.

Take all of this with a pinch of salt, as it may be that this is a different device – it could be a new entry of the Galaxy A lineup of handsets, for example.

That said, the fact that the codename matches exactly with what we've previously heard about the Galaxy Note 10 Lite suggests it will be a new entry in that series.

Samsung is expected to slightly downgrade the specs of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus to offer a more affordable version of the handsets, although we still expect it to feature an S Pen.

Previous rumors have suggested Samsung will host a launch event in India at some point during January, at which the company will unveil the Galaxy S10 Lite alongside the Note 10 Lite.

Via SamMobile