Best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 cases

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 case will help you protect your investment while still keeping your phone looking good. Some can add new visual appeal, while others may offer a degree of transparency to let the Note 10's design show through.

In any case, a protective case is going to keep your device looking a lot better than a case-less, broken Note 10. We've recently just how simply the luxurious glass back of the Note 10 can break, and why the Note 10 needs a case, and that's a look you don't want to have on your $999 (or more) smartphone for years to come.

So, with the safety and style of your new phone in mind, we've picked out some Galaxy Note 10 cases that we believe are worth considering.

These are products that we haven't had in our test labs, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections, ranked with newer additions at the top, take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability, or unique features, to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

(Image credit: Ringke)

1. Ringke Fusion X case for Galaxy Note 10

Protection and clarity combined

Clear back

Reinforced edge

Lanyard option

The Ringke Fusion X cases offers a bit of the best of everything. With a clear back, you get to ensure the stylish back glass of your Galaxy Note 10 continues to shine through. But, unlike a simple silicone sleeve, the Fusion X has rigid edges for some serious protection against drops.

The Ringke Fusion X also has raised sections on the front and back to help ensure drops onto flat service don't impact the Note 10's display or camera bump. And, there's a small loop for attaching a lanyard to prevent drops in the first place. All that, and this case is incredibly affordable. See it at Amazon.

(Image credit: Samsung)

2. Galaxy Note 10 S-View Flip Cover

Slick design all around

360-degree protection

Notification strip

Touch-through cover

Samsung's S-View Flip Cover for the Galaxy Note 10 offers a stylish approach to protect your phone. It covers the back of the phone securely with a shell, and the flip cover protects the screen while you keep it stored in a pocket.

The front cover also has a transparent edge that allows the date, time, and other notifications to show through. You can even interact with the phone, such as answering class, by touching the phone even with the cover closed. It's available from Samsung.com.

(Image credit: Spigen)

3. Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy Note 10

Hard and soft protection

Dual-layer protection

Affordable

Kickstand

Spigen has a knack for making great cases at an affordable price, and it has the Tough Armor series ready for the new Note 10. This case offers a dual-layered design combining soft TPU and hard polycarbonate to protect from impact and absorb shock. Extra cushion further protects the phone.

With all that, the case still stays thin. It doesn't prevent wireless charging for the Note 10, so you won't have to sacrifice features by using this case. It's available at Amazon.

(Image credit: Samsung)

4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Rugged Protective Cover

The utilitarian approach

Military-grade protection

Kickstand

Side grips

If you didn't get a Galaxy Note 10 because it was pretty, then you may not be worried about a case that keeps it pretty. That's where the Galaxy Note 10 Rugged Protective Cover comes in. It looks like it would fit in the Batmobile, and offers serious protection as well.

The case wraps around the edge of the phone with a rubberized material that should add decent grip. And, it has a stiff back to protect from impact. Two different length kickstands on the back can also help with media viewing. This case has been drop tested to military standards and comes straight from Samsung.com.

(Image credit: Spigen)

5. Spigen Liquid Crystal case for Galaxy Note 10

Don't hide that design

Fully clear

Raised front lip

Cheap

Spigen has an option if you don't want to pay a lot for a case and don't want to hide the design of your Note 10. The Liquid Crystal case offers protection for the edges and back of the phone, while being clear, so the color of your phone can shine through. It also has just enough lip beyond the front of the display that it can help protect the screen if dropped on a flat surface. You can find it on Amazon.

(Image credit: Samsung)

6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 LED Wallet Cover

Simple and useful

Front LEDs

Cardholder

360-degree protection

Samsung has another handy case available in the LED Wallet Cover. This version is a little pricey, but it comes with a few handy features. For one, there are LEDs on the front of the cover that can show the time and notify you of calls and messages. The front cover also has a card slot on the inside to keep your ID or a credit card stored when you want to travel light.

With the LED Wallet Cover, you're also getting full protection for the front, back, and edges of the Note 10. This case comes directly from Samsung.com.

(Image credit: Samsung)

7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 LED Back Cover

Style, plain and simple

Basic protection

Elegant lighting effect

Camera countdown feature

Samsung has one case that emphasized form over function, but it manages to add a few nifty features in as well. The LED Back Cover has a constellation of LEDs on the back that get power directly from the phone, and they can light up to indicate notifications, to countdown timed camera shutters, or just to provide mood lighting.

The case itself protects the edges and rear of the phone while adding minimal bulk to the device. Just don't drop it on its display. This case is available from Samsung.com.

(Image credit: ArmadilloTek)

8. ArmadilloTek Vanguard case for Galaxy Note 10

Major drop protection

Exceeds military drop test

Reasonably priced

Doesn't interfere with features

ArmadilloTek's Vanguard case offers serious protection for the Galaxy Note 10. It encases the phone in a combination of polycarbonate and thermoplastic, allowing it to handle some serious drops. The company tested drops from 21-feet more than 20 times.

Thick protection like this could worry some, but the company says wireless charging and wireless payment still function with the case on. It also has a kickstand for convenient video viewing. This case is available on Amazon.