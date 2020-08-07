Suicide Squad game revealed by Batman: Arkham creators – and Superman is in their sights

Rocksteady Studios, developer of the Batman: Arkham series, has finally revealed its next project after a years-long wait. As rumored, the studio is making a game based on the Suicide Squad DC Comics property, which was previously the subject of a (terrible) 2016 movie.

The game will be revealed in full at DC's Fandome event on August 22. Here's the full teaser image revealed today by the developer:

Target locked - #DCFanDome - August 22. #suicidesquadgame pic.twitter.com/HrXZNKwo0fAugust 7, 2020

Rocksteady's last project was Batman: Arkham VR in 2016, so this has been a long time coming.

When you think of the Suicide Squad, you think of a team of DC villains banding together, so we'd be surprised if this didn't feature a co-op element of some kind. Rocksteady generally focuses on singleplayer, story-driven experiences. Perhaps a mix of both could be on the cards.

A previous Bloomberg report pointed towards a new Batman game being revealed at the DC Fandome event, too. Perhaps we'll find out more about that in the coming days.

A domain name registration from earlier this year grabbed the URL suicidesquadkillthejusticeleague.com, which certainly tallies with what the teaser image points to here.

Could you spend this whole game wiping out the Justice League? It'd be dark, but a nice contrast to the upcoming Marvel's Avengers game.

Rehabilitating the Suicide Squad

It's hard not to wonder if the Suicide Squad would've seemed more appealing as the basis of a blockbuster game back when Rocksteady was starting this project a few years ago. The Suicide Squad movie was a big financial success, but critics didn't love it, with the film getting 27% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now, though, between this game and James Gunn's upcoming 2021 The Suicide Squad movie, Warner Bros has a chance to convince people these characters aren't just a load of trash – especially after this year's mostly-good Birds of Prey movie. Rocksteady excels at bringing the DC Universe to life, particularly its villains, so we can't wait to see what it comes up with.