LG could race ahead in smartwatch spec war at MWC

You could be getting 4G internet on your wrist

LG's successor to the G Watch R will be the Korean company's first smartwatch to come with 4G, and according to new rumours it looks like we could be seeing it in the first half of 2015.

It seems that it will also sport the circular face that helped the original G Watch R stand out from the wearables crowd.

We don't have much more information on the G Watch R2 just yet, but it will be interesting to see how 4G connectivity affects the already short battery life of smartwatches.

It's also been hinted by industry sources who got in contact with Business Korea that the LG G Watch R2 will be shown off at MWC 2015, which runs from March 2 to 5 in Barcelona.

Via G For Games