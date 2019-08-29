Pokémon Masters is available on iOS and Android starting today

If Pokémon Sword and Shield are too far away and Pokémon Go just isn’t doing it for your love of lying on the sofa on rainy summer days then you may be glad to hear that Pokémon Masters has finally arrived on iOS and Android.

Like most of Nintendo and DeNA's other mobile games, it's available for free to download and, if you pre-ordered it on either the Apple App Store or Android Play Store, that download should begin automatically the next time you turn on your phone or tablet.

What's Pokémon Masters about?

Pokémon Masters is yet another way into the Pokémon world on your mobile, this time through 3v3 real-time battles against AI opponents. With its story and strategy, it offers something more traditional than its alternative Pokémon Go. However, Masters is unusual in that you won’t be catching Pokémon yourself and will instead be focusing more on collecting trainers.

Players will find themselves on the island of Pasio, home to the Pokémon Masters League of which (naturally) the aim is to be the Champion. With your assigned partner Pokémon you’ll battle iconic characters and their partner Pokémon from across the franchise and then recruit them to your team to help you on your journey. At launch there will be 65 Sync Pairs to battle and recruit. Why not team up with Brock and Misty to get the gang back together?