Canon's new PowerShot digicams

The PowerShot A570 IS features an optical stabiliser for blur-free shots

Canon introduced two new still PowerShot digital camera models this morning .

The Canon PowerShot A570 IS and the Canon PowerShot A560 both have 7.1-megapixel CCD sensors, 4x optical zoom, 2.5-inch LCD screens, as well as face detection and red eye correction technologies. Both models have maximum ISO settings of 1600, which is the highest ever in the PowerShot A series.

The PowerShot A560 replaces the A540, whilst the PowerShot A570 IS features an optical stabiliser for blur-free shots, and full manual control settings.

Both models will be available from March. The PowerShot A570 IS is priced at £249, whilst the PowerShot A560 will cost £209.