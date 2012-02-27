In Pictures: LG Optimus 3D Max

Welcome to the third dimension... again

The LG Optimus 3D Max is one of several LG phones to be shown off at MWC 2012 and follows on from the original Optimus 3D delivering a faster, brighter and slimmer handheld 3D experience.

The Optimus 3D Max runs a 1.2GHz dual-core processor accompanied by 1GB of RAM, 4.3-inches 3D WVGA display, 5MP dual-lens 3D camera capable of capturing 720p 3D footage and 1080p 2D footage, 8GB of internal memory and Android 2.3.6 (Gingerbread).

TechRadar was told by Lee Seob Keun, part of the LG Platform Planning Team that the Optimus 3D Max will hit stores in the UK in 20 days, with an update to Ice Cream Sandwich arriving towards the end of Q2/the start of Q3.

Check out the 4.3-inch 3D display on the LG Optimus 3D Max, in our hands-on video: