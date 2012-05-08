First Samsung Tizen handset breaks cover

It looks like we've had the first glimpse of a handset running Samsung's new operating system, Tizen.

TechRadar reported back in January that Samsung was planning on merging its own Bada mobile OS with the open-source Tizen project.

The Linux-based Tizen operating system has been smartened up by Samsung, as the photo and video leak shows off some familiar looking icons including settings and internet browser.

Credit: TizenTalk

Only at the prototype stage

The handset itself is just a prototype, with very few apps on display and it purely provides a bare-bones experience of the UI.

There's a pull down notifications bar with toggles for key functions and a task manager app which certainly makes us think of the Samsung's TouchWiz interface on Android.

What we do know is the demo handset is running a 1.2GHz dual-core ARM processor with a 4.3-inch HD (1024x720) display, suggesting the Tizen system will be able to support high-end mobile devices.

Take a look at the Handheld Blog's video walk-through of the handset below, which shows off the Tizen interface in action.

From TizenTalk via TheVerge