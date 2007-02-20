Camera phones in Oscar ban

Hollywood's finest won't be allowed to take their cameraphones into the upcoming Oscar awards on Sunday 25 February - and the ban includes the new Motorola Motorizr Z3 which was to make its debut at the event.

Motorola had planned to give away the Z3 to all nominees at this year's awards, something it had done previously with backing from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the event's organisers.

However, The Academy has taken a dim view this time around. It has issued a letter saying that Motorola is not affiliated with the Oscars, and that the company will not be debuting the phone at the ceremony, as it had suggested.

"Motorola is neither an official Academy sponsor nor provider, nor will a nominee even be allowed to carry this type of phone at the Academy Awards," said the letter.

The letter goes on to explain that mobile phones with "camera features" are not allowed in the ceremony at all.

In recent years, clips made on camera phones have found their way onto the internet. These are sometimes infringement of copyright; and as such copyright holders are taking stricter actions to stop it.